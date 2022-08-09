What is Starforge Systems? Taking a deep dive into OTK and MoistCr1TiKaL's PC building company

Starforge Systems has become the latest addition to the world of PC building companies. On August 9, esports organization One True King and Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" collaborated to announce their latest venture. This comes after the two were initially teased as "Project Saturn" across their Twitter pages last week.

OTK streamers Nick "Nmplol" and Emily "Emiru" are expected to showcase their new PCs on their streams, while co-owners Chance "Sodapoppin," Matthew "Mizkif" and Zack "Asmongold" are touted to oversee their stores.

Starforge Systems @StarforgePCs



We're Starforge Systems, a brand new computer company owned by @OTKNetwork and



Buy yours today: Say hello to the best PCs in the universeWe're Starforge Systems, a brand new computer company owned by @OTKNetwork and @MoistCr1TiKaL Buy yours today: starforgesystems.com Say hello to the best PCs in the universe 🌠 We're Starforge Systems, a brand new computer company owned by @OTKNetwork and @MoistCr1TiKaL. Buy yours today: starforgesystems.com https://t.co/RtCL9vONIf

With a combined total of over 50 million followers among OTK members, the company is predicted to rapidly skyrocket to success. Coupled with that, the excitement among fans is at an all-time high, which is conducive to posting massive sales.

Everything we know about Starforge Systems so far

OTK has previously collaborated with the now infamous Artesian Builds. However, their partnership didn't come to a fruitful conclusion as the PC-making company was liquidated due to crippling debt, whilst being marred by controversies surrounding its CEO.

Since the previous PC-making venture didn't end well, OTK have now taken matters into their own hands and created their own company from scratch.

OTK @OTKnetwork



A brand new PC company founded by



Our mission is simple: To build the best PCs in the universe. Builds will be streamed live every Monday - Friday on the OTKnetwork Twitch channel



starforgesystems.com Introducing @StarforgePCs A brand new PC company founded by @OTKnetwork and @MoistCr1TiKaL Our mission is simple: To build the best PCs in the universe. Builds will be streamed live every Monday - Friday on the OTKnetwork Twitch channel Introducing @StarforgePCs 🌠A brand new PC company founded by @OTKnetwork and @MoistCr1TiKaL! Our mission is simple: To build the best PCs in the universe. Builds will be streamed live every Monday - Friday on the OTKnetwork Twitch channel ✨starforgesystems.com https://t.co/whMDChS4GL

Starforge Systems will also feature a couple of management personnel who have previously worked with Artesian Builds, including CEO Nick Danker, who left the now defunct company in 2021. Assisting Danker as CTO will be Nate Blanchette, who boasts a decade of experience in development.

OTK officially revealed their initiative during the "quarterly shareholder meeting." The company is offering four distinct pre-built laptops beginning at $999.99 at launch. The most expensive pre-built PC costs $3,499.99, and gamers can add components from Razer to their purchases.

Currently, there are four PCs featured on the company's official website, namely, Starforge Horizon PC which comes in at $999.99 and Horizon Pro PC at $1499.99. Meanwhile, the two flagship PCs are Horizon Elite PC and Horizon Creator Edition PC, which will cost $2499.99 and $3499.99 respectively.

Reactions to the announcement

Although there has been support from the gaming community for Starforge Systems, many have been critical towards its exorbitant prices. MoistCr1TiKaL has taken to Twitch to clarify such concerns by assuring that the pricing will be adjusted and altered in the future. He added:

"So now, we can adapt and we can change it and make it better. That's the whole point."

The shift in price range is yet to be determined by the company. Nonetheless, the initial announcement was met with several disapproving comments. Here are some of the opinions that were shared by Twitter users:

diego @DiegoLoxco @frakensteinlabs @StarforgePCs @OTKnetwork @MoistCr1TiKaL @jschlatt @Asmongold @REALMizkif Ngl I don't feel bad for ppl getting scammed by companies like this. Specially the ppl that don't put effort into building one. Literally just need to follow a video step to step. . . @frakensteinlabs @StarforgePCs @OTKnetwork @MoistCr1TiKaL @jschlatt @Asmongold @REALMizkif Ngl I don't feel bad for ppl getting scammed by companies like this. Specially the ppl that don't put effort into building one. Literally just need to follow a video step to step. . .

Papy 🪅 @Papy_608 @DiffMakerThe @StarforgePCs @OTKnetwork @MoistCr1TiKaL @jschlatt @Asmongold @REALMizkif The prices are bad when you could save up to $1000 by building it yourself. For their $1000 pc, you could get such a better computer if you built it yourself. You’re paying for the brand here. @DiffMakerThe @StarforgePCs @OTKnetwork @MoistCr1TiKaL @jschlatt @Asmongold @REALMizkif The prices are bad when you could save up to $1000 by building it yourself. For their $1000 pc, you could get such a better computer if you built it yourself. You’re paying for the brand here.

Despite the initial wave of criticism, Charlie and the OTK team have taken it in a positive light. With their promises of revising the pricing of their products, fans remain hopeful of the company and don't expect it to run as poorly as Artesians.

Starforge Systems will also place a strong emphasis on customer support, which many PC manufacturers continue to struggle with. The venture has also offered a worldwide giveaway of a few bespoke PCs to selected winners.

