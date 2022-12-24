Exploring Sodapoppin's 2022: Twitch ban, OTK co-ownership, controversies, and more

Twitch star Chance "Sodapoppin" was one of the most-watched content creators on Twitch in 2022. His channel saw significant growth as he garnered 8,824,626 followers, with an average of over 19k viewers tuning in to watch his gaming livestreams.

In July, he became the co-owner of the popular streamer organization One True King (OTK) and was also nominated for the Legacy Streamer award at The Streamer Awards 2022 founded and hosted by Blaire "QTCinderella."

Unfortunately, a few controversies surrounded the content creator, as he was banned for the second time on Twitch, following a contentious moment during a livestream.

In this article, we will revisit the streamer's year and detail some of the most significant moments of 2022.

Revisiting Sodapoppin's 2022

1) Sodapoppin gets banned on Twitch for the second time after making a "blackface" on stream

On April 2, 2022, the automated Twitter account StreamerBans notified the community that Sodapoppin had been banned for the second time on Twitch. The announcement went viral, with numerous fans speculating on the plausible reason:

Twitter user @KingSolracc shared a 51-second clip from Chance's April 10 broadcast, in which he was customizing an in-game character. Unbeknownst to the streamer, he ended up making some questionable decisions, during which he also said:

"Blackface! Trying to be Joker. Yeah, that's what I want."

The Austin, Texas-based content creator took to Reddit to explain his antics. He claimed that he wanted to create a character similar to Mr. Potato Head and then said the aforementioned word.

After apologizing for his actions, he stated that he did not mean to sound racist, adding that he was "being naive:"

Two weeks after the incident, Chance was subsequently unbanned from the livestreaming platform:

2) Sodapoppin joins OTK as a co-owner

In one of the most viral moments this year, the Twitch sensation took the internet by storm by joining One True King. On July 22, Matthew "Mizkif'" hosted the OTK Ghost Hunters special event, during which this announcement was made public.

The update swiftly went viral within the streaming community, with several fans expressing surprise at Chance joining the popular streamer organization. Some of the most relevant fan reactions from a top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit were along these lines:

3) "Relationship" with popular VTuber Veibae

On January 23, Sodapoppin responded to a viewer's question and addressed his relationship with the VShojo-affiliated VTuber, Veibae. He remarked:

"'So, they sleep together in a call. They literally grind 20 hours of League together. Gee, I wonder if they're dating.' Are you f***ing r*****ed?!"

Three days later, on January 26, a few viewers noticed that the 28-year-old was wearing a ring. The content creator responded and provided details about his "ironic relationship" with Veibae, stating:

"Yeah, we're getting married. It's really cringe. Got these rings on Amazon for 20 bucks! You need to understand. Viggy and I have severe irony poisoning. Everything we do is ironic. Like, we're not even dating. We're actually just like, ironically dating, because it's just irony, right?"

Before he burst out laughing, Sodapoppin added:

"We ironically found these really cheap, trash rings, for like, 'Yeah! Let's buy them, ironically.' And then we ironically bought them, and then ironically, she was like, 'You better not take if off!' I'm like, 'Okay,' but ironically, I won't. So, we're just ironically..."

4) Controversies and more

Chance got into a minor squabble with the French-Canadian icon Felix "xQc" when the latter backed out of QTCinderella's S**tcamp 2022. xQc stated that he did not attend the star-studded event because the former would not be there:

Sodapoppin responded to xQc's antics during the Hatewatchers podcast by calling it "weird" and claiming that the latter had backed out of an event for the "50th time":

"But, [xQc], just suddenly didn’t go. That was weird... And in my opinion, it was wrong for him to have done that. But also, it's like the 50th time that he’s done it. So it comes to a point where it’s like, you know what, never expect him to be f**king anywhere he says he’s going to be. Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on you, or whatever.”

Besides these controversies, Sodapoppin recently hosted a livestream on December 8, 2022, to raise funds for OTK's Games For Love charity.

He successfully raised $115,089 and gave away a flagship Starforge Systems PC with an Intel Core i9-13900k processor and an Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card to one lucky viewer.

