Fans suspect Sodapoppin's Twitch ban was for representing Blackface

Chance “Sodapoppin” was recently banned on Twitch, and while no confirmed reason has been given, fans suspect it has a lot to do with a recent clip from the streamer’s channel. On April 9, 2022, the streamer applied makeup to a face on a mannequin in a game, declaring “Blackface,” before continuing to add more makeup.

The streamer gave out an explanation on Reddit as an apology, which lead fans to think this was certainly the reason that Sodapoppin caught a Twitch ban.

Recent Sodapoppin stream allegedly shows off Blackface, streamer explains

Chance gave his explanation on Reddit about what happened and why (Image via LivestreamFail/Reddit)

If this is the reason Sodapoppin was banned on Twitch, it would not be a shock. Depictions like this are without a doubt against Twitch's terms of service (TOS), whether the streamer meant to do it or not. The streamer took to Reddit to explain the situation as well.

He said that he didn’t realize that was what he was doing at first, figured it was a harmless mistake, and just continued what he was doing. The streamer alleged that he didn’t realize adding the big red lips only made it more racist, but understood in hindsight how it was be taken that way.

Chance said he didn’t mean for it to be a racist thing, not putting together how bad it was, until after the fact. There’s always a chance that something else the streamer said or did could be the cause, but fans are talking about the alleged Blackface as the reason for his punishment.

Social media considers the possibility of the recent clip being the reason for Sodapoppin's ban

The clip caught fire on Reddit, with many users discussing if this is the reason for the ban. One user thought Sodapoppin’s clip starting with “errr, blackface” was hilarious as a way for a clip to start.

Others said there was no excuse for that kind of behavior on the platform or anywhere and many felt that the streamer's ban was completely justified.

Rn Ls @Lampshade100000 @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv The ban is completely warranted. There are some lines that should not be crossed. He is edgy I get it but that doesn't mean his actions should not have the proper reaction/punishment. I don't think he is a bad person he just made a bad choice and will suffer the consequences. @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv The ban is completely warranted. There are some lines that should not be crossed. He is edgy I get it but that doesn't mean his actions should not have the proper reaction/punishment. I don't think he is a bad person he just made a bad choice and will suffer the consequences.

Another Redditor said it was going to be incredibly hard to say this wasn’t done on purpose when the streamer actively used the word “Blackface,” and kept right on applying the color.

Some offered a suggestion as to why this could have happened, as an unintentional moment on Chance’s stream.

A Redditor didn’t think it was a big deal since the streamer didn’t make a white face black, but this was quickly disagreed with, considering how recognizable Blackface is as a racist caricature of the past.

As of the time of writing this article, the streamer has not made any remarks about the ban, explaining one way or another, other than what he posted on Reddit. As there has been no explanation given, viewers will have to wait for Chance to make a statement.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan