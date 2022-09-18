“It was wrong”: Sodapoppin slams xQc for ditching QTCinderella’s S**tcamp event at the last moment

On September 15, popular Twitch streamer Thomas Chance "Sodapoppin" recently slammed Felix "xQc" for skippingQTCinderella's S**itcamp event on short notice. The French-Canadian content creator had sparked controversy when he said he wouldn't attend the event because Sodapoppin wasn't going.

During his appearance on the most recent episode of the Hatewatchers podcast hosted by popular streamer DKane, Sodapoppin provided his take on the drama surrounding xQc's absence at the event and explained that he had told the organizers well in advance that he wouldn't be able to attend S**tcamp.

Subsequently, Soda made his feelings regarding xQc missing the event known by saying:

"And in my opinion, it was wrong for him to have done that."

Sodapoppin says xQc was "wrong" in not attending QTCinderella's S**tCamp on short notice

(Timestamp 1:57:00)

For context, on September 04, just before the event, Felix took to his Discord server to confirm that he wouldn't be taking part in S**tcamp 2022. That's not all; the French-Canadian streamer also stated that he wasn't attending the event because he needed someone like Twitch content creator Sodappopin to "run the good stuff."

Naturally, the last-minute back-out instantly took a controversial turn and gained a lot of attention on major social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit.

Fast forward to September 15, during the most recent episode of the Hatewatchers podcast, Sodapoppin was asked about his reason for not attending S**tcamp and the controversy surrounding xQc ditching the event.

The Twitch streamer first explained his reason and then addressed the drama surrounding Felix, advising viewers not to expect anything from his side from now on. He lamented:

"But, [xQc], just suddenly didn’t go. That was weird.... And in my opinion, it was wrong for him to have done that. But also, it is like the 50th time that he’s done it. So it comes to a point where it’s like, you know what, never expect him to be f**king anywhere he says he’s going to be. Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on you, or whatever.”

Later on, xQc revealed the real reason he skipped the event S**itcamp 2022, saying that there were a lot of complicated issues in his personal life and confirmed breaking up with his long-term girlfriend Adept.

Sodapoppin isn't the only creator to slam xQc for ditching the widely popular S**tcamp event without providing a notice in advance to the organizer. The host of the event, QTCinderella, brutally roasted Felix for his impulsive decision not to attend the event despite saying he would priorly.

Moreover, popular Left Wing commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" also called out the Twitch sensation for being careless about such an important event just to broadcast gambling streams.

