How old is Sodapoppin? Tracing the Twitch streamer's age and other personal details

Thomas Chance Morris, better known as Sodapoppin, is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. The variety content creator has been in the game for more than a decade, starting his career on the now defunct platform XFire. With that being said, the American is still one of the most well-known Twitch personalities and a household name along with the likes of xQc and Shroud.

The NRG co-owner gained prominence playing World of Warcraft back in 2012. However, Sodapoppin is currently famous for his variety stream, amassing over eight million followers on Twitch over the years. At the time of writing, his follower count secures him the top 10th position on the most followed channel list.

Exploring Sodapoppin's career: His age and personal details

Born on February 15, 1994, Sodapoppin is a highly respected streamer in the gaming community, especially for World of Warcraft. In his heyday, he allegedly accounted for half of the Warcraft audience on Twitch. Furthermore, he is famous for his signature Feral Druid plays in PvP.

The veteran streamer started his career way back in 2008 and switched to the purple platform four years later. With over a decade of experience, it is no wonder he has climbed the ranks of streaming personalities and is revered as one of the greatest of all time.

A prudent shift and rise in prominence

In 2015, Sodapoppin decided to move away from a World of Warcraft centric channel and started streaming a variety of games. The change was beneficial for him in the long run as his viewership started growing steadily.

He currently pulls in an average of 20k concurrant viewers on his regular streams. For a time, he also played a ton of online casino games, betting thousands of dollars on the line on a regular basis.

The Austin-native is famous for his GTA V roleplaying character Kevin Whipaloo, the erstwhile manager of Burger Shot and Marlowe Vineyard. Kevin was also made a floor manager at the Diamond Casino and Resort. Apart from GTA, Sodapoppin also plays Warcraft III, Overwatch, Terraria and other indie games such as Risk of Rain 2.

His occasional World of Warcraft streams pull a large crowd. Furthermore, being one of the first major streamers to play Among Us online, he has been credited for the game's mind-boggling rise during the pandemic

His alternate channel is usually reserved for Riot's MOBA League of Legends and Divinity: Original Sin. Aside from that, the streamer co-owned a gaming organization from Canada called Northern Gaming. However, NRG eSports acquired the company in 2017, making Sodapoppin a co-owner of the organization along with famous sports personalities such as Shaquille O'Neal and Alex Rodriguez.

Living in Austin, Texas has allowed the streamer to collaborate closely with the OTK content creators. He regularly features in shows starring famous streamers such as Asmongold and Mizkif. Furthermore, he was featured on the recent Mogul Money Live hosted by Ludwig.

Deducing Sodapoppin's revenue and future developments

The Twitch leaks from 2021 revealed that Sodapoppin bagged a staggering $1,461,302.14 as payouts between August 2019 and Octover 2021. This means he is the 43rd streamer on the top 100 highest paid Twitch streamer list.

Bear in mind that the number does not consider sponsorships and brand endorsements, which should add a considerable amount to the tally.

KnowSomething @KnowS0mething The gross payouts of the top 100 highest-paid Twitch streamers from August 2019 until October 2021: The gross payouts of the top 100 highest-paid Twitch streamers from August 2019 until October 2021: https://t.co/3Lj9pb2aBl

His YouTube is also pretty popular with a subscriber count of more than one million, making it another valuable addition to his revenue stream. After his two-week ban in April this year, Twitch Tracker noted a huge bump in Sodapoppin's followers, marking a resurgence.

More recently, fans can catch him playing League of Legends, Warcraft III and other indie titles on his streams on Twitch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far