“I f***ing lost it!” - Sodapoppin gets freaked out after watching a video

Thomas "Sodapoppin" shared a comical moment while reacting to random videos on a recent livestream. He came across a clip of a spider climbing up to a man's arm on YouTube. The creature's sudden appearance startled the 28-year-old streamer, making him promptly close the YouTube tab.

"Dude...I f***ing lost it! I didn't know that- okay, that actually just scared the f*** out of me!"

The stream went on for over six hours and saw Thomas interchange between Fall Guys and the 'Just Chatting' category. While on the latter section, he decided to react to some of the random videos and memes found on the internet before being jump scared.

Sodapoppin gets startled after seeing a spider in a clip

The Austin-native is popular for his long streams and diverse content. In the livestream uploaded to his channel, Thomas was seen going through several random videos on YouTube to react to them.

Among the various clips that he was watching included one titled, "Memes for zoil to watch the 1 time a week he streams while in Texas...#54."

While the short video clips were fairly chucklesome and were not outrageous in nature, Sodapoppin came across a video where he saw a person carrying a plastic container towards an artificial spider housing.

As the person in the video proceeded to tilt the container towards one of the holes in the nest, it popped out and creeped up the carrier's arm.

(Timestamp: 03:19:07)

The entire sequence gave the 28-year-old a jump scare as he quickly closed the tab in sheer fright. After an abrupt scream, he went on to laugh about it and switched to playing a game called Mini Healer on Steam.

Fans react to Sodapoppin getting freaked out by a spider

Viewers of Thomas' channel are always on the lookout for his funny reactions as he is fairly consistent with it. In the clip, fans seemed to have found it funny and shared it on the popular subreddit page, r/LivestreamFail.

Some viewers even shared their own alarmed expressions towards the creature. Here are some of the comments under the post reacting to the clip:

Sodapoppin is presently among the most-followed Twitch streamers with around over 8.8 million followers. He also has a YouTube account with over 1.1 million subscribers. He frequently streams various games and IRL videos.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far