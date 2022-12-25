"There were several other victims" - Kaceytron talks about the Rich Campbell s*xual assault controversy

Twitch streamer Kacey "Kaceytron" took to her channel on December 25 to share her thoughts on the s*xual assault allegations against former One True King (OTK) co-founder Rich Campbell.

While reading the most recent tweet by fellow Twitch streamer Azalialexi, who shared her experience with Campbell, Kaceytron claimed that there were "several other victims," with "corroborating factors" in each story. She stated:

"It was relaid to me by Alexi (Azalialexi) that Asmon communicated to her that there were several other victims and that there are corroborating factors in each story."

Kaceytron shares what Twitch streamer Azalialexi told her regarding the Rich Campbell s*xual assault controversy

In a livestream titled "Talking about Rich & OTK Situation," Kaceytron revealed some details about what Azalialexi told her about the s*xual assault controversy. The former mentioned that the latter told her that there was another victim who shared a story along the same lines:

"She told me that she is also aware of one other victim that has a similar theater story to hers, and others that have stated he finished in them without their consent. I have personally seen a few of these TwitLongers from two different women who eventually went private, and deleted their statements."

Kacey expanded on what Azalialexi said, saying that other victims wanted to speak out but refrained after seeing the community's reaction:

"In talking to Azalialexi, she stated to me that there were other women that were thinking about speaking out until they saw the treatment that she received."

The American personality stated that she was reiterating the facts "as clearly as possible" and that she was taking care not to reveal information for which she had not been granted permission:

"I'm really trying to just relay the facts that I'm told, as clearly as possible. While still being careful to protect people who haven't come forward. And you know, not say anything that I wasn’t given permission to."

Kaceytron provided her opinions on the controversy, adding:

"My opinion of this information is... like, my personal opinion is very biased. I feel like, over the past week, I have actively seen victims pushed into silence and I feel like I've seen those involved just be... kind of like, silent about it. You know, just overall silence, just like, waiting for it to go away, while there is still so much doubt!"

