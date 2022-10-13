Who is Kaceytron? Twitch streamer called out by Destiny for copyright-striking several livestreaming clips

Female Twitch streamer Kacey "Kaceytron" recently came into the foreground yet again after popular Twitch streamer Steven "Destiny" highlighted her name in his stream. He pointed out how she had DMCA'd all the clips that were accusing her of defending fellow stream Bob7 who had been found out for leaking intimate pictures.

Kaceytron is a 30-year-old content creator who is best known for streaming League of Legends. She first came into the limelight after accusing Minecraft streamer Dream of being misogynistic and "queerbaiting" in 2021.

Following that, she opened up about facing rampant workplace sexism. She has been involved in a slew of controversies over the course of the past couple of years.

What exactly happened in the Kaceytron-Destiny controversy?

In January 2021, Destiny had called out Bob7 for allegedly being toxic towards women. Additionally, the latter was accused of leaking private and intimate photos of women. As a response, Bob7 tried to hit back by claiming that Destiny had tried to manipulate him at the time. He said:

“It became clear that Destiny was highly manipulative and emotionally abusive. It was very problematic for him that I talked about this with Melina, Boze, and eventually Peachachoo, three of his closest friends."

He further talked about how they had thought about distancing themselves from Destiny:

"These are three people that all considered disengaging with him to an extent because of me talking about his behavior. Destiny HATED me for this. I was in the way of him manipulating these girls.”

This is where Kaceytron arrived. She had backed-up what Bob7 had been postulating at the time. Following this, there was a series of back and forth going on between Destiny and Kacey.

Fast forward to 2022, Kacey took to her Twitter to criticize Mizkif, who had been involved in a s*xual assault cover-up. According to her, Mizkif's jocular attitude upon returning from his hiatus after being found guilty of assisting the accused, was offensive.

kaceytron @kaceytron Mizkif going live and trying to laugh off the SA situation is gross. This is why I feel so strongly about building a safe space for women, our trauma is a joke to them. The slimeball gonna delete his vods and everything too once he sees the community wasn’t laughing along. Mizkif going live and trying to laugh off the SA situation is gross. This is why I feel so strongly about building a safe space for women, our trauma is a joke to them. The slimeball gonna delete his vods and everything too once he sees the community wasn’t laughing along.

Seeing her tweet, multiple users started to call her out by mentioning her role in defending Bob7. She replied to one such user by stating (now deleted) that it was Destiny who had manipulated the community into thinking that she was the perpetrator.

(Timestamp: 57:18)

This was followed by a long list of posts and clips that were shared on platforms such as r/LivestreamFail. However, Kacey seemingly did welcome those clips, accusing her of defending an "online abuser." She proceeded to DMCA the said videos, making them inaccessible to the public.

As mentioned before, this was pointed out by Destiny. In his stream, he said:

"Oh this is really funny. Apparently someone linked a thread by Kacey trying to defend Bob7. Apparently, Kacey tryinna went through and I guess she DMCA'd like every single clip. Every single clip that's linked here has been DMCA'd by Kaceytron."

Fans react to the clip

At the height of the drama between Kaceytron and Destiny, opinions were clearly divided. Many have also pointed out that both the aforementioned streamers were on good terms at one point.

Here are some of the reactions:

Kaceytron has not responded to Destiny calling her out and it remains to be seen if she will do so in the future.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes