"That's visionary content": xQc explains why Destiny is high on his tier list

Felix “xQc” recently dropped a tier list of streamers, which has led to a significant amount of drama and discussion on why people are where they are. However, the Juicer himself recently discussed some of it, such as why Steven "Destiny" is where he’s at in his ranked list.

According to Felix, Destiny does incredible, visionary work in the streaming world and its truly high-tier content.

“I’m not kidding. I think that’s literally visionary content, whether you like it or not.”

xQc praises Destiny as having “visionary content” in livestreaming

(Clip begins at 1:37:58)

xQc, when talking about his tier list, discussed why he placed people where they did, particularly Destiny. Destiny, now banned from Twitch, has switched to YouTube, where he continues to produce content regularly.

It’s all about the style of content that Destiny produces that caught the Juicer’s eye.

“I think that Destiny showing up to IRL events and whatnot and doing some weird interviews on stream, and doing weird f**kin’ relationship drama on stream with f**kin’ Google Docs, I think that’s top-tier content.”

Steven “Destiny” has never shied away from controversial political content on Twitch or YouTube, which likely led to his indefinite suspension on the site. Destiny’s last stream on Twitch involved Nicholas Fuentes, a far-right streamer who has been banned on Twitch and many other platforms.

xQc said:

“I think that’s really hard to beat. I’m not kidding. I think that’s literally visionary content, whether you like it or not. It’s why I put him so high.”

The streamer may be controversial, but he doesn’t shy away from topics that seem to resonate with xQc. It’s hard to stand out as a content creator, but according to Felix, Destiny did just that:

“I think that is visionary-tier content!”

Reddit reacts to Destiny being placed high on the Juicer’s list

Is Destiny a visionary? Quite a few people came out to the LiveStreamFails subreddit to discuss this. A number of users memed about Destiny being a Visionary, but another user said that even if there’s drama they don’t care about, Destiny’s going to make an amazing stream out of it.

Others referenced the "bob7 manifesto." Destiny made allegations about another streamer, which led to a 39-page manifesto being written about Destiny. The two streamers had a significant amount of beef with one another, which ultimately did lead to content for Destiny himself.

Another Redditor loved that xQc uses words that aren’t really correct or wrong to describe something. In this case, it’s because of the word “visionary.” Another response highlighted Felix’s “visionary” gambling content. Either way, the streamer’s tier list has become a pretty divisive topic, with not everyone agreeing on Felix’s takes.

Not everyone disagrees, though. Quite a few of Destiny’s fans came out to say DGG4L (Destiny.GG 4 life). Another reply came forward to drop a meme about why the streamer was banned on Twitch in the first place.

Creating tier lists of real-life people, more often than not, creates hurt feelings and can produce a large amount of drama. Like most people on xQc’s tier list of streamers, this one divided the internet. Some came out to agree, and others felt like it was a weak argument. Destiny will undoubtedly continue to create the content he’s well known for, regardless of where he’s placed on a tier list.

