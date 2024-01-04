Rich Campbell has allegedly filed a defamation lawsuit against accuser a year after resigning from OTK

Rich Campbell, former executive co-owner of One True King (OTK), has allegedly filed a defamation lawsuit against fellow streamer Azalia Lexi, who had accused him of s*xual assault in December 2022. Rich had resigned from his position in OTK after the allegations and stated that he needed some time to "collect his thoughts."

As per a video by YouTuber Henry Resilient, Rich has also filed defamation lawsuits against ten other unnamed individuals. This marks the start of a possible legal battle between Rich and Azalia, which may unfold in the coming times.

"Rich Campbell's side of the story, in the form of a defamation lawsuit": Former OTK co-owner Rich Campbell allegedly files defamation suit against accuser

Rich Campbell was accused in December 2022 by Azalia Lexi of s*xual assault, and she explained her case in a series of posts on X. The streamer stated she had an "on-and-off friendship and relationship" with the former OTK co-founder over a period of four years, and this had translated into a s*xual relationship in 2019.

Expand Tweet

Azalia also claimed that the streamer had tried to make advances and non-consensually exposed himself in front of her when the pair went to his apartment in Brooklyn, New York. These allegations gained intense traction, to which Rich responded by announcing his departure from OTK and wanting to share his side of the story eventually.

Expand Tweet

Timestamp - 2:12 minutes

In his recent video, YouTuber Henry Resilient claimed that Rich had responded legally to Azalia, having filed a defamation lawsuit against her, along with ten other individuals. Henry also stated his belief that Rich hadn't agreed to leave OTK, an organization that helped build his career:

"What if I told you Rich Campbell did not write this tweet (Rich's apology tweet)? What if Rich did not believe that posting it was truly resigning from the organisation he helped found, and helped gro and that he did not agree to leave the organisation? Today, you will finally get Rich Campbell's side of the story, in the form of a defamation lawsuit filed against Azalia Lexi."

Netizens react to Rich Campbell's legal action

Netizens quickly pointed out how long the streamer had maintained his silence and speculated the reason behind his sudden comeback. A user devised two scenarios that may have resulted in the reappearance:

Comment byu/iamtheliqor from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/iamtheliqor from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Others believed that the streamer's career would have a hard time coping with the loss of goodwill after the accusations, as well as the silence that he had maintained for "an entire year before doing this":

Comment byu/iamtheliqor from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

One True King (OTK) is a media organization with numerous big streamers as its members, such as Mizkif and Asmongold. However, the group had been plagued in the past with multiple allegations of misconduct. One such case is that of Mizkif, who was accused in May 2023 of covering up s*xual assault by one of his associates.