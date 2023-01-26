"I just don't understand the correlation" - xQc addresses BruceDropEmOff's strong comments following his exit from OTK

Twitch star Felix "xQc" returned to his Twitch channel on January 26 to host a gaming livestream. Before beginning his gameplay, the content creator addressed the comments made by former One True King (OTK) member Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" following his departure from the streamer organization.

After hearing the latter say that he did not want to be seen as the "Black person who would carry them (OTK) to triumph," the former paused the video and spent some time talking about the statement.

While expressing his sentiments on the matter, the French-Canadian personality stated:

"Well, because Nick (Nmplol) in the org is also Black. He was there at the beginning. I just don't understand the correlation of him carrying them to triumph, right? And race in this context. I just don't understand it."

xQc provides his take on BruceDropEmOff's statements on OTK after resigning from the streamer organization

xQc reacted to BruceDropEmOff's video during the initial hours of his January 26 livestream, in which the latter explained why he decided to part ways with OTK. He stated:

"But the reason I left is... because I didn't want to be seen as a Black person, I was going to carry them to the triumph and hold the sword and take all the heat, looking back. I wear my heart on the sleeve a lot, y'all. And you wouldn't know that unless you met me. And a lot of y'all n***** never met me before, so I'd really be confused as hell as to why y'all think y'all can leave. Say anything, but everybody's entitled to their own opinions. But with me, bro..."

xQc paused the video and took the opportunity to express his views about the aforementioned statement. He remarked:

"Man, I mean, I respect something about moving on and doing the right thing for the future, whatever the f**k. But guys, maybe I'm just shortsighted or I just don't understand. I just don't understand how... how... yo, how the f**k do I even say this without sounding like I'm a degen?"

Timestamp: 01:18:30

The 27-year-old streamer continued, stating that he did not see any logical connections in the statements made by BruceDropEmOff. He added:

"Maybe I should watch off-stream more and learn about it, okay? But I'm trying to learn live, so I don't sound like a dumb f**k, okay? I just don't understand it!"

According to xQc, those who were responsible in OTK took the blame, but the rest of the members of the organization didn't have to deal with any negative consequences. He stated:

"I feel like the people who should've taken the heat, took the heat for the things that happened, and I think that the rest of them didn't really suffer much backlash from the public, from what I've seen. From what I've seen in the space, the other people in the rest of the org didn't really get that much heat as collateral. And with the internet being so bad these days, I thought they would get more. And I'm happy they didn't!"

Fans react to xQc's take

xQc's take was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the reaction thread amassing over 425 fan reactions. Some of the most relevant comments were along these lines:

xQc is a former professional Overwatch player and one of Twitch's most popular personalities. He started livestreaming on the platform in 2016 and has amassed 11,509,258 followers on his channel.

