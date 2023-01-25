"I feel like Bruce is in the wrong" - Destiny comments on BruceDropEmOff calling out Mizkif following his departure from OTK

On January 25, YouTube streamer Steven "Destiny" reacted to Twitch content creator Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" calling out Matthew "Mizkif" following the former's departure from One True King (OTK).

Fans asked Destiny who was "in the wrong" after hearing BruceDropEmOff state that he should have left the organization when Mizkif was "exposed." The political commentator opined:

"I feel like Bruce is in the wrong."

Destiny says BruceDropEmOff should not have gotten into "virtue signalling" after resigning from OTK

The conversation on the topic started at the 07:51 hour mark of his January 25 broadcast, when Destiny reacted to a viral Twitch clip in which BruceDropEmOff called out Mizkif, saying:

"I should've left when your b***h a** got exposed. Don't hit my phone on some lame a** s**t like that, ever again! Well, you won't be able to. You're blocked! No, don't do that! That's that weird s**t, I don't like that and I'll call you out on that s**t in front of everybody..."

The former Twitch streamer then noticed a viewer asking him who was "wrong" in this particular situation. Destiny stated that it was Bruce and explained:

"This is how I feel. I said the same s**t to Dillon, when Dillon did this s**t to me. If you want to leave, then just leave! Shut the f**k up and leave! We don't need a song and dance. We don't need a whole f***king skit. We don't need a whole of like, 'Guys, I made the best decision.'"

Timestamp: 07:51:15

Destiny claimed that there were other ways to address the situation:

"Just say like, 'Yo, this s**t, I'm ready to move,' like, there's to do this. Like, 'Hey, I've been with OTK, it was fun to grow with them. I feel like I want to move in a new direction. My community and me are excited to work on new projects in the future. And we feel like the future that we want doesn't align with the future that OTK wants. It was fun working with them. We wish them the best. We loved their time there and we're excited about the new projects going forward.'"

The YouTuber asserted that BruceDropEmOff shouldn't have engaged in "virtue signaling," and added:

"That's all you've got to say! Shut the f**k up! None of this; don't get on all virtue signaling bull s**t, about all this f***king like, 'Oh, you know, it's nothing personal! I didn't want to whatever!' Bro, shut the f**k up! No one's for your virtue signal. Don't p*ss on someone and tell them it's raining!"

Fans react to the YouTuber's take

The YouTuber's clip was a hot topic of discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 170 community members weighing in. Here's what they had to say:

Destiny is a popular figure within the streaming industry who is best known for his Just Chatting content. He has been streaming on YouTube ever since he was indefinitely banned from Twitch for "hateful conduct."

