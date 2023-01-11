Valkyrae reveals she's voice acting for a popular show on Netflix, fans react

On January 11, 2023, YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" took the internet by storm when she revealed that she'd voiced a character in a popular animated series on Netflix.

Valkyrae announced that she voiced Squad Commander Red in the series Sonic Prime, which is based on the classic video game Sonic the Hedgehog. Her viral tweet read:

"Excited to finally announce that I'm the voice actress for Squad Commander Red on Sonic Prime! The show is out now on Netflix."

RAE @Valkyrae



The show is out now on Netflix Excited to finally announce that I’m the voice actress for Squad Commander Red on Sonic Prime!The show is out now on Netflix Excited to finally announce that I’m the voice actress for Squad Commander Red on Sonic Prime!The show is out now on Netflix☺️🎉 https://t.co/oZdno6iiUY

"Nothing but respect for Squad Commander Red" - Online community reacts to Valkyrae revealing a voice acting role in a Netflix series

As expected, Rachell's announcement swiftly took over the social media platform, with various prominent personalities weighing in. YouTube's official account responded, saying:

YouTube @YouTube @Valkyrae nothing but respect for squad commander red 🫡 @Valkyrae nothing but respect for squad commander red 🫡 ❤️

OfflineTV member Sydney "Sydeon" stated that the revelation was "cool:"

Professional voice actor and YouTube streamer Zach Aguilar responded with congralulations:

According to Twitter user @SpaceRocket_, the next step for the 100 Thieves co-owner would be voice acting in a mainstream game such as Valorant:

Enrique | 🚀 @SpaceRocket__ @Valkyrae W. Next step would be to voice a game character in valorant or something mainstream @Valkyrae W. Next step would be to voice a game character in valorant or something mainstream

In response, Rachell stated:

"That would be a dream."

Twitch streamer Miyoung "Kkatamina" rejoiced and stated that the content creator's voice-acting arc had begun:

League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) coach Mathew Alexander claimed that Sonic Prime was the "best show ever," and that it deserved a Grammy:

A community member noticed that the streamer was wearing a Balenciaga outfit in one of the images posted and remarked:

The 31-year-old streamer claimed she wore it "way before" the Balenciaga incident and urged them to be "charitable:"

RAE @Valkyrae @TristanGHill this was recorded wayyyyyyyyyyyyy before the balenciaga cancelation. please be charitable @TristanGHill this was recorded wayyyyyyyyyyyyy before the balenciaga cancelation. please be charitable

During a livestream on December 23, 2022, Valkyrae addressed the controversy along the same lines, after a few viewers noticed her wearing Balenciaga x Fortnite merchandise. She claimed that she was unaware of the whole story, and stated:

“I already own it! It’s not like I’m going to go buy more. It’s just, I have it. It’s a Fortnite/Balenciaga collab, they were canceled, they had a really bad promo, thing, I actually don’t know the full story, but it was a bad thing, I just saw, 'Oop, Balenciaga, that’s bad!' Yeah, I thought, 'Maybe they won't notice,' but people in the chat noticed!"

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

aria🏅 @AriaSaki @Valkyrae KKKK ADDING THIS SHOW ON MAH LIST JUST FOR UUUUUUUUUUU !!! U are amazing 🥹 @Valkyrae KKKK ADDING THIS SHOW ON MAH LIST JUST FOR UUUUUUUUUUU !!! U are amazing 🥹💖

Interestingly, this isn't the first voice acting gig that Valkyrae has been involved in. On April 12, 2022, the YouTube Gaming sensation announced that she had voiced a character in the anime Tribe Nine, alongside Thomas "Sykkuno" and Jeremy "Disguised Toast:"

"Excited to announce that Sykkuno, Toast and I had our first ever voice acting experience in an anime called Tribe Nine, all thanks to Corpse (Husband) :’) Syk and I played the twins! The episode is out now :)"

Three months later (on July 1, 2022), Valkyrae took to her alternate Twitter account @itsraechill, stating that she had officially become a voice actress and teased an unnamed project.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes