Valkyrae explains why she banned fans after seeing "one little comment"

YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" dedicated a recent livestream to watching true crime videos on YouTube alongside her audience.

After watching the video on American serial killer Robert "Butcher Baker," the content creator revealed that she banned several viewers after seeing "one little comment."

Valkyrae stated that she noticed a comment that said, "not all men," which compelled her to take action against viewers who came "out of the shadows."

"Don't bat a blind eye" - Valkyrae responds to fans and explains why she banned "a million" people

Valkyrae revealed that she had banned numerous fans from her channel at the 03:53 mark of her January 6 livestream. She stated:

"I banned like a million people. I was sitting there, just... it was easy. All I have to say is that one little comment about, 'It's not all men but...' Then the fragile little ichty b***hy little weenies come out of the shadows. Good riddance."

Before playing Valorant, the co-owner of 100 Thieves said she saw some comments that lauded her for making women feel safe. She claimed that comments like these are what defines a "good man":

"I did see some a few comments, saying that I try my best to protect women or try to help women feel safe, and honestly, that's what makes a good man. Thank you for that. A lot of my guy friends are the same way. One example, Peter Park. He will always try his best to protect and defend his female friends and it's just such an incredible quality to have. Empathy."

The YouTuber also addressed her audience's comments about women and urged them not to turn a blind eye:

"I also saw comments of people saying, 'Well, it's vice versa. Women can do it, too.' I never said women don't do it. We've been watching crime videos! We see that women do it, too! But don't bat a blind eye and pretend like... it's like, 50/50. That's insane! Don't be insane!"

Valkyrae continued further, suggesting that there are different situations and scenarios:

"Of course, there's different situations and scenarios. It can happen to anyone. Of course. Men can be r*ped, too! Men can also be kidnapped. Yes, obviously! It goes both ways. But that wasn't the point."

Fans react to the streamer's sentiments

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, as over 220 viewers provided their take on the streamer's sentiments. Here's what they had to say:

While one viewer claimed that Valkyrae "did the right thing," another community member shared a wholesome message for Twitch streamer PeterParkTV, stating that he was their role model.

