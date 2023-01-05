HasanAbi claims a YouTube group is allegedly buying botted accounts and issuing copyright strikes to his channel and other streamers

During a livestream on January 5, Twitch star Hasan "HasanAbi" provided details about a YouTube group allegedly reuploading his and other popular streamers' content on their channel. The group also allegedly copyright-struck fan channels that uploaded viral livestreaming moments.

Hasan spent significant time discussing the situation and stated that he intended to take action against the group. He also mentioned that he does not want to shut down fan channels that don't "engage in shady practices."

HasanAbi talks about an alleged Vietnamese group reuploading and issuing DMCA strikes to fan channels

The conversation on the subject started at the four-hour mark of his January 5 livestream when Hasan showcased a tweet by Twitter user @Pinelyy. The social media update read:

Pinely ( Orr ) @Pinelyy The person who posted the VOD of hasan reacting to my video is about to overtake my own video in views. All off of stealing my title, my thumbnail and the video I spent 3 weeks working on. In 1 day. The person who posted the VOD of hasan reacting to my video is about to overtake my own video in views. All off of stealing my title, my thumbnail and the video I spent 3 weeks working on. In 1 day. https://t.co/ftzLdkjWGm

Hasan claimed that a YouTube account called "Hasan Compilations" posted a video with the same title and thumbnail as Pinely's. He stated:

"It does not also even f***ing mention Pinely's channel or link it back to Pinely's channel in the video. Some of you already know exactly what this channel is. This is not a part of HasanAbi Clips Industrial Complex. This is HasanAbi Compilations or Hasan Compilations."

According to the Turkish-American personality, the channel above purchases "a bunch of botted channels" and issues DMCA strikes against fan channels:

"This channel buys a bunch of botted channels. Remember I talked about this before? Reuploads the VODs (Video on Demand) and then copy-strikes other channels that are fan channels of mine, that I don't even control. But other people control. Right? Like fans. And copy-strikes them!"

Timestamp: 04:09:25

Hasan revealed he was working with YouTube, claiming the group had issued strikes against HasanAbi Clips Industrial Complex channels. The streamer continued further, saying:

"They do it not just to me, but to also MoistCr1TiKaL as well! The channel that is in question; the channel that he is mentioning is the one we are aware of and I'm working with YouTube to take some kind of action. Okay?"

A few moments later, the 31-year-old viewed a screenshot featuring the Hasan Compilations channel, which made it seem as though it was officially affiliated with the streamer:

"It goes further. This channel also claims that like, I mean, they put HasanAbi official channels underneath. My channels. Right? But I think that's also done in a way that could be perceived as this is an official channel. Okay?"

Hasan explained his plans for dealing with the situation at the 04:22 mark of the stream:

"It is completely unacceptable! That's so f**ked up! And they're doing it to Charlie, they're doing it to f***ing xQc and I want to deal with it. I want to deal with it without actually taking down other channels that don't engage in shady f***ing practices like this."

The political commentator went on to say:

"We recognized it like, people were getting f***ing clapped and DMCA'd from the HasanAbi Clips Industry Complex. Which was insane!"

Fans react to the streamer's take

The streamer's conversation on the issue was a highly upvoted post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here are some of the more relevant fan reactions from the forum:

HasanAbi was named the most-watched streamer from the United States by Streamer Charts in December 2022. His Just Chatting livestreams attract over 31k viewers on average, and he currently has 2,328,476 followers on his channel.

