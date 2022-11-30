"That's crazy!" - Valkyrae shocked to see 100 Thieves content creator Peter Park receive a $30,000 donation

In a livestream on November 30, 2022, YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" reacted to the latest OfflineTV and Friends video, titled "babysitting children in among us vr."

A segment of the video showed Twitch star Peter "PeterParkTV" receiving a $30,000 donation from a viewer named VulpineRainbow.

Valkyrae first assumed the streamer received a $100 or $1,000 donation. Upon learning of the full amount, she called the 100 Thieves-affiliated content creator on stream and asked if the donation was genuine.

When PeterParkTV verified that he received a legitimate donation, Valkyrae exclaimed:

"That's crazy!"

"PayPal literally locked my account": Peter Park provides details about $30,000 donation to Valkyrae

Valkyrae reacted to the latest OfflineTV and Friends video at the start of her livestream. As mentioned earlier, a section of the 14-minute-long video featured PeterParkTV getting a massive donation. The generous viewer first donated $10,000, but the overall amount totaled $30,000.

The 100 Thieves co-owner tried to figure out the exact amount that the Twitch star received, saying:

"I don't... how much is that? Was that a $100, or is this a $1,000? Wait, is this $10,000, or is this $100? Did someone tip $10,000?!"

She then quickly hopped onto Discord and summoned PeterParkTV, who joined the voice call and revealed:

"Yeah, so some guy tipped me, I think, $30,000 this month. Total."

Valkyrae was shocked after hearing the confirmation and responded:

"What?! For free? Wait, oh my god. You have like, an Oiler in your community!"

PeterParkTV concurred, speculating that the donor was an "Oiler from the old Twitch days":

"No, yeah! Yeah, this is a real f***ing Oiler. Like, from like the old Twitch days. You know what I mean? Like, you know, when back in the day, you had a few f***ing Oilers."

Timestamp: 00:32:08

He then joked that he was waiting for the IRS to call him and disclose that he was involved in a "money-laundering scam":

"Yeah, I don't know what the f**k happened. Like, I'm still waiting for the IRS to call me and be like, 'You are part of a f***ing money-laundering scam."

PeterParkTV went on to say that PayPal had locked his account and that he was unable to withdraw the funds:

"PayPal literally locked my account and won't let me withdraw money. So like, I'm pretending like, the money's not even there."

The conversation concluded with Valkyrae reiterating that the situation was "crazy." PeterParkTV added:

"It kind of made me look at sponsor offers and be like, 'Well, my Oiler gives me more money for free!'"

Fans react to the streamer getting a $30,000 donation

The comments section under the YouTube clip featured a handful of fan reactions. Here are some relevant ones:

Fans reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Jeru TV/YouTube)

While one commenter expressed concern about the $30,000 donation, another highlighted that the same viewer, VulpineRainbow, donated $4,000 to Wendy "Natsumiii's" wedding livestream.

