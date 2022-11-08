Natsumiii announces she will livestream her wedding

Popular Twitch streamer and musician Wendy "Natsumiii" announced her plans to livestream her wedding ceremony on her Twitch channel. On November 8, 2022, she will marry her fiance, fellow Twitch streamer Abe "Baboabe."

Cya all in the afternoon! You are all invited to our wedding..TOMORROW !!!‍♀The ceremony will be live streamed 🥰Cya all in the afternoon! You are all invited to our wedding..TOMORROW !!! 🎉🤵👰‍♀The ceremony will be live streamed 🥰 Cya all in the afternoon!

She sent out the announcement to her nearly 400,000 followers on Twitter, acting as an open invitation to her fans to virtually attend the wedding ceremony. While a specific start time wasn't given, she did state that the ceremony would begin sometime in the afternoon on the west coast.

The Canadian-born streamer is set to marry Abe, her Korean-American fiance, on November 8, 2022. The couple has decided to invite all of their fans to watch the wedding ceremony live on her Twitch channel.

Wendy and Abe will not be the only streamers at their wedding, as many of their OfflineTV friends and streamers will be in attendance. Popular YouTube Gaming streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" is slated to be one of Wendy's bridesmaids.

Who is Natsumiii?

Natsumiii graduated from the University of Toronto with a degree in Piano Performance. As an early adopter of the popular MOBA game League of Legends, she showcased her musical talents in a competition sponsored by Riot Games, where fans created League-related parody songs. This propelled her into a career in content creation.

She continued making League parody songs during the early stages of her YouTube career. She soon befriended fellow content creator LilyPichu, who was also making League of Legends parodies. A decade later, the two are still friends, with both still making music and being a part of OfflineTV.

Natsumiii began streaming on Twitch in 2013, primarily playing League of Legends on her channel. Since then, she has branched out to a variety of other games, while still predominantly focusing on Valorant. The streamer also does music and reaction streams.

In 2021, Wendy, Abe, and numerous other OTV friends traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada together. Many of the popular content creators decided to vlog extensive portions of their journey. Perhaps the most memorable moment of the trip was when Abe proposed to Wendy. To everyone's delight, the latter said yes, as the couple's big day is set for tomorrow.

