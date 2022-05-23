Ludwig, Sykkuno, and others react as Valkyrae shares her new thumbnail for Sussy Sunday streams

Earlier today, YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter shared a new thumbnail for Among Us streams and fans are loving every bit of it.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the YouTube streamer shared the animated cover for Sussy Sunday streams, which features some interesting characters including Sykkuno, Corpse Husband, Rae, Disguised Toast, Fuslie, Tina Kitten, LilyPichu, and more.

The animated thumbnail is designed by the concept artist Anko (@artkonina) and needs to be seen.

Valkyrae shares an incredibly animated cover for their upcoming among Us stream

The beautifully designed cover came as a placement surprise to most in her community. Taking to her official Twitter handle, the YouTube Gaming star shared a stunning animated cover for the upcoming Among Us stream this Sunday.

The thumbnail blew up on the social media platform as many well-known Twitch as well as YouTube streamers and content creators were seen reacting to the incredible artwork by Anko (@artkonina).

It goes without saying, but the attention to minor details is hilarious and spot on for everyone. From Valkyrae's evil look to Fuslie's confused expression and Sykkuno's sweet and shy nature, the animated thumbnail has portrayed everyone with utmost perfection.

Content creators like Ludwig, Tina Kitten, Sykkuno and Toast expressed their appreciation towards the artwork. Seemingly even more hyped up for the Sunday Among Us stream, Rae's housemate and fellow streamer Sykkuno hailed the return of Sussuy Sunday. He tweeted:

Notably, Sykkuno's tweet itself went viral, fetching over 12,2 k likes within a couple of hours.

Fans react to Valkyrae's Among Us stream thumbnail

As expected, the animated cover featuring some of the most prominent names in the streaming industry elicited a wave of positive reactions from viewers. Several fans chimed in to express their appreciation towards the stunning artwork, and most importantly, the details on the character traits of everyone featured on the thumbnail.

The tweet has already gone viral, fetching over 56.5k likes and 2300 retweets within a couple of hours.

Here are some of the best responses from viewers.

Mads @madeleineslater @katsumaro kinda seems like this art was representing the old school among us lobbies. he can't be missing from something he was never a part of lmao @katsumaro kinda seems like this art was representing the old school among us lobbies. he can't be missing from something he was never a part of lmao

gomi ⭐️🌱 | check pinned pls 📌 its imp @goms009 @Valkyrae ahh infernal twins imposters, lawer corpse, detective sherlock toast, leslie thinking about what happened, dead lud playing with pokemon cards, janet sleeping, abe wendy lily listening carefully and tina being an angel, this is so cute ;__; @Valkyrae ahh infernal twins imposters, lawer corpse, detective sherlock toast, leslie thinking about what happened, dead lud playing with pokemon cards, janet sleeping, abe wendy lily listening carefully and tina being an angel, this is so cute ;__;

Valkyrae is one of the most prominent names in the streaming industry. From gaining over 3 million subscribers on the Google-owned platform to getting featured in multiple popular music videos, the Queen of YouTube has done it all with utmost perfection.

Notably, Rae has always been quite active on her social media platforms. She even keeps reposting fan-made videos and thumbanails on her official handle.

