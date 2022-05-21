"Wendy and Rae do sound the same": Sykkuno gets confused between Valkyrae and Wendy during recent livestream

While on stream recently, Thomas "Sykkuno" was getting ready to play Valorant with some of his fellow streamers on Discord when he made an embarrassing mistake.

The YouTuber was sponsored to play the new survival game V Rising on his stream, but decided to play some Valorant with his friends in the meantime. It turned out that some of the other streamers in the lobby were also sponsored to play the game.

The two female streamers began talking about the game as well, and at one point, began talking over each other. Sykkuno, who could not understand who was speaking, referred to Wendy when it was actually Rae.

When his mistake was caught, he justified his stance, saying:

"Wendy and Rae do sound the same."

Sykkuno gets Valkyrae and Natsumiii's voices confused

V Rising is a four-player co-op game, meaning that one in five streamers would have to sit out. Valkyrae revealed that she did not receive a sponsorship to play the game, so she would sit out.

Sykkuno thought that Natsumiii was the one speaking, and was surprised to hear that she was not sponsored.

"Wait, you're not sponsored, Wendy?"

Both streamers retorted that it was Valkyrae who said that she was not sponsored. Realizing his mistake, he apologised, but Wendy commented that he has made this mistake many times before.

"I think Sykkuno mistakes us the most!"

The streamer joked that he is expecting to get beaten up by Valkyrae for the mistake.

"Welp, we're getting beaten up for that, guys."

Rae, who's expressed interest in participating in the upcoming Creator Clash boxing event put together by YouTuber iDubbbz, has recently started working with a boxing trainer. Sykkuno said he is lucky that she is not far along in her training, or the beating he would receive would be much worse.

"Thank God Rae hasn't practiced boxing yet."

While it was an embarrassing moment for him, he was able to shrug it off.

Fans react to Sykkuno mistaking Natsumiii and Valkyrae's voices

Fans related to the streamer's mistake, backing up his claim that the two do sound alike and that they have made the same mistake as him.

Fans also brought up other streamers who sound alike, such as BrookeAB and Bananabrea.

It was a a harmless mistake and the girls seemed to shrug it off faster than he did. At this point, they are probably used to him mistaking their voices.

