Who won the fight between Michael Reeves and Graham Stephan at influencer boxing event 'Creator Clash'?

YouTube star Michael Reeves scored an impressive second-round TKO win over finance influencer Graham Stephan at the 'Creator Clash' event last night. The iDubbbz charity event featured content creators from YouTube, TikTok and Twitch donning boxing gloves for the first time in a professional setting.

With a short training camp behind them, Reeves and Stephan exceeded people's expectations with their performance. While Reeves appeared to be technically sound, Stephan likely won the first frame by landing some heavy blows.

However, Reeves bounced back in round two with a frantic Florida crowd backing him up throughout. A flush right hand from Reeves backed Stephan into the corner in the closing seconds of the round. Stephan apparently asked the referee to intervene as his younger opponent continued to unload.

Reeves earned a TKO victory on his boxing debut as the referee chose to comply, causing a filled Yuengling Center to erupt in celebration.

Vincent @Vinncen MICHAEL REEVES STOPS GRAHAM STEPHENS IN THE SECOND ROUND BY WAY OF TKO #creatorclash MICHAEL REEVES STOPS GRAHAM STEPHENS IN THE SECOND ROUND BY WAY OF TKO #creatorclash https://t.co/EnUiwnBq0s

The event got off to an explosive start with YouTuber Nathan Barnatt aka 'Dad' scoring a 22-second TKO win over Matt Watson of the Supermega comedy duo. The second fight of the night, one of only two to go the distance, saw Alex Ernst earn a grueling decision win over Ryan MaGee.

The only women's bout on the card saw Twitch star Yodeling Haley score a TKO win over TikToker JustaMinx. Medical YouTuber Dr. Mike earned a decision win over boxing guru iDubbbz in the main event of the night.

Graham Stephan claims decision to box Michael Reeves was a rare exception

With 3.8 million subscribers, Graham Stephan is one of the top-watched millennial finance YouTube personalities. For the unversed, Stephan is a former real estate agent-turned YouTube personality and influencer, famous for his tips on budgeting, stock market tips, and cryptocurrency.

Usually making his choices from a profitability point of view, Stephan claims his decision to box Michael Reeves was a rare exception. However, he acknowledged the substantial influence of pugilism on his life. Stephan wrote in the lead-up to his bout against Reeves:

"I've made almost every choice in my life through the lens of "Is it worth the cost?" My decision to box Michael Reeves is one rare exception - And boxing has changed my life."

Graham Stephan @GrahamStephan



My decision to box Michael Reeves is one rare exception - And boxing has changed my life.



Here's my journey so far... and why I'm excited about the upcoming match!



youtu.be/TGHNXfFhISg I've made almost every choice in my life through the lens of "Is it worth the cost?"My decision to box Michael Reeves is one rare exception - And boxing has changed my life.Here's my journey so far... and why I'm excited about the upcoming match! I've made almost every choice in my life through the lens of "Is it worth the cost?"My decision to box Michael Reeves is one rare exception - And boxing has changed my life.Here's my journey so far... and why I'm excited about the upcoming match!youtu.be/TGHNXfFhISg https://t.co/I68mKZmY7d

Edited by C. Naik