"It’s a little complicated" - Valkyrae discusses her future moving plans, says she wants to get a new house

On October 29, viewers of YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" noticed that the streamer was not broadcasting from her regular location.

Valkyrae confirmed that she had not moved residences. However, she revealed that she was planning to shift to a new house and look for new places to live. She then stated:

"Yeah, moving again. Well... it's a little complicated. Um, I don't know."

Valkyrae talks about moving places and wanting to buy a house for herself

At the 12-minute mark of her October 29 livestream, the streamer's audience noticed her new living space and inquired whether she had relocated. Rachell replied:

"'Did she move?' No! I'm surprised. 'It looks so different.' No, this is the same shelf that is over here. Still, I haven't put my swords up yet. But all of my screws and stuff finally arrived. It did. Same door. I didn't move. I'm going to, though! I am! I plan on it. I've been looking for new places to live."

A few more fans asked if Valkyrae was "already planning on moving" again. She concurred, saying that things were a "little complicated." The 100 Thieves co-owner then revealed wanting to buy a new house for herself and said:

"I think I want to buy a house. I think I want to buy a house for myself. I have bought houses in the past for my mother, but I've never bought a place for myself. So I was thinking about getting a place."

Timestamp: 00:12:47

The Los Angeles-based content creator added that her friends were more than welcome to live with her in the new place:

"Any of my friends are more than welcome to live with me. But I do want to get a place for myself with my little baby boy. So I'm just kind of keeping my eyes open. I'm looking around. I'm kind of deciding like where; who, what, when, where. I don't know when. I mean, we still have a while at this place. But I don't know. Everyone is kind of like, 'We're all thinking about who's going to live where and with who and what,' and all that."

The discussion concluded with Valkyrae replying to fans asking her if she was pregnant. She asserted:

"No baby. I'm not pregnant. I meant Mika, my baby dog. You guys are crazy! I said baby, as in my fur baby. What?!"

Fans react to the streamer's future plans

The YouTube comments section featured more than 75 fan reactions, with one viewer claiming that Valkyrae's close friends Leslie "Fuslie" and Miyoung mentioned that they wanted to move to New York City.

Another viewer stated that the "roomies should stay together forever":

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer talking about her future plans (Image via Streamer Moments/YouTube)

Valkyrae is one of the most prominent streaming personalities, having started her online career by broadcasting gaming-related content on Instagram. She now exclusively livestreams on YouTube Gaming, and her main channel has more than 3.7 million subscribers.

