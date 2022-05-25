Watch: Twitch streamer windpress left stunned after he receives $3,000 donation

Twitch streamer windpress was left stunned after two viewers donated more than $3,000 to him during a recent livestream.

Twitch content creators often find themselves receiving large sums of money from loyal and philanthropic fans, but it is usually rare to see a budding Twitch streamer receive such a large donation.

Twitch streamer windpress gets a donation of $3,000

windpress was shocked after seeing a "donation war" go off on his channel as he played Wormate.io. Donation war is a term used when multiple viewers start donating to become the biggest donor on the Twitch streamer's channel. It is somewhat similar to bidding in an auction.

Streamer windpress' donation war began when a fan named yyy_ donated $51. This amount alone surprised the streamer, but soon, another fan began donating to him. The amount slowly snowballed, and both the viewers ended up donating more than $3,000 to the Twitch content creator, leaving him completely stunned.

A viewer who went by the name ElBeanTako donated $2,000 as they tried to compete with yyy_. The Twitch streamer could not believe what was happening, and his initial reaction was:

"What!? Guys, I don't even know what to say, dude! What is this, man? Two thousand big ones, dude! Guys, I'm sweating now. Dude, my voice! Dude! ElBean! What is that man?"

The content creator was unable to find the correct words to express his emotions and found it hard to react while playing an intense game on Wormate.io. A few seconds later, yyy_ donated another thousand dollars to match ElBeanTako, making a total sum of $3,000.

Timestamp: 05:22:53

windpress' voice started cracking and loudly exclaimed:

"Dude! What is happening? He can have this one. Guys! Two thousand from ElBean and one thousand from Yyy_. Oh my lord, dude. My neighbors are so mad right now, man. My neighbors are so annoyed. Holy dude!"

Windpress continued to thank both donors as his excitement didn’t seem to stop. The donation war soon came to an end, and the Twitch content creator continued to stream for an hour more.

Twitch chat reacts to insane donations

Fans present in the streamer's Twitch chat had the time of their lives as almost none of them could believe how the two viewers tried to outplay one another by donating huge amounts of money.

Twitch chat goes berserk after two fans donate large sums to the streamer (Image via windpress/Twitch chat)

Windpress is a budding Twitch content creator who began streaming on the purple platform earlier this year. He has seen spectacular growth on Twitch as he averaged only seven viewers in January, and the viewer count shot up to 646 viewers in May.

Edited by R. Elahi