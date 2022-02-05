×
Twitch streamer Turtoise forced to wait another month for $500 payment following 5 months of bot emails from the streaming platform

Twitch streamer is being asked to wait another month for $500 payment (Images via Turtoise/Twitch)
Aarnesh Shrivastava
ANALYST
Modified Feb 05, 2022 09:55 AM IST
A Twitch streamer by the name Turtoise was asked to wait yet another month for their $500 payout from the platform. The streamer reached out to Twitch support via Twitter, asking the platform’s support to help him out since he had not received the payment owed to him from September 2021.

Please @TwitchSupport im going to lose my mind, i have no other options but to tweet you https://t.co/s6uMxARasq

Streamer Turtoise has been waiting five months for Twitch payment

On February 2nd, 2022, Turtoise tweeted directly at Twitch Support asking for their help in regards to his payout issue. The streamer mentioned that had been emailing the streaming platform's support staff for months and the issue had still not been resolved.

Turtoise provided the Twitch staff with all of the necessary information, but Twitch notified the streamer that they will not receive a portion of the payout. As per an email from Twitch Support, Turtoise is ineligible to receive payout due to fraudulent transactions that have occurred on the streamer's account.

@TwitchSupport Please can you help me, ive sent multiple emails to twitch support since september, I am asking for my payout to be unblocked, I provide my information but am being told I will not receive a portion of the payout. I have not received a payout since september. https://t.co/iNSGiVJ4Wb

The streamer vented his frustrations. With no other options remaining, Turtoise reached out to the Twitch support staff on Twitter. They later responded, saying that they’ve filed a new support ticket under a new number.

05839219 is my new case number @TwitchSupport I filled it under affiliates - payouts - "payout not sent" this time considering I have been in an email loop with "rejected payout" Please can you offer some assistance regarding this

The Twitch streamer managed to get a human response instead of the usual automated responses he'd been receiving for the past five months. According to Twitch staff, the streamer's account is not yet cleared to receive payment and could not provide further context towards this issue.

The Twitch staff member also said that since the streamer had already appealed the payouts being blocked, the streamer would be unable to update the payment method on their dashboard. Concluding that the streamer could send another appeal in thirty days.

Rare human response from @TwitchSupport but oh wait the case they are telling me to go over is the damn bot email reply, now I have to wait 30 days to submit another email to then receive another bot reply???? https://t.co/xw7dKeOele

The streamer, frustrated by the whole ordeal, wanted to know when he could expect to finally receive the payments owed to his account after months of one-sided communication with the streaming platform.

I want to have a conversation not a one sided message and then a "this case is now closed now go away for 30 days and when you come back ill give you another bot email reply" @TwitchSupport can you help ive waited a total of 3 months. How much longer do i have to wait? https://t.co/F1V06IXicf

Audience react to streamer not getting paid for months

Audiences on Twitter supported the streamer by continuously tagging Twitch's support account beneath the streamer's tweet.

@Turtoise7 @TwitchSupport @TwitchSupport my homie turtoise need your help https://t.co/ySYHrBPYX6
@Turtoise7 @TwitchSupport @TwitchSupport @TwitchSupportUK cmon twitch https://t.co/UlvVWAPZPT
@Turtoise7 @TwitchSupport Yo @TwitchSupport 😬y’all really doing turtoise like this?
@Turtoise7 @TwitchSupport @TwitchSupportUK https://t.co/mPvPhGCLEH
@Turtoise7 @TwitchSupport @TwitchSupport https://t.co/FKpdnSJKne

Meanwhile, people on Reddit opposed the streamer's attempt to use Reddit as their own personal army.

Turtoise streams a variety of games, including Vampire Survivors, DUSK and Neon Abyss. They are a partnered content creator with 1,500 followers on their channel.

Edited by Adam Dickson
