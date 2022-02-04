"Twitch support has absolutely failed me": Minecraft streamer Verloren says his account was flagged after reporting fraudulent donation

A Twitch streamer who goes by the name Verloren had his Twitch account flagged after he received a large donation in the form of Twitch Bits. Verloren is a Minecraft player who regularly streams on Twitch and also develops content for YouTube also.

According to the streamer, he had received a suspicious donation from a viewer. When he contacted Twitch support regarding the issue, the platform proceeded to terminate the streamer from receiving Bits on his channel.

Verloren @ImVerlo

TLDR at last tweet (5/5)

I reported an issue 2 months ago about a suspicious donation from an anonymous cheerer that took place off stream (120,000 bits, yes $1.2K USD). (1/5) Well I've kept this behind the scenes for over 2 months now and @TwitchSupport has absolutely failed me.TLDR at last tweet (5/5)I reported an issue 2 months ago about a suspicious donation from an anonymous cheerer that took place off stream (120,000 bits, yes $1.2K USD). (1/5) Well I've kept this behind the scenes for over 2 months now and @TwitchSupport has absolutely failed me.TLDR at last tweet (5/5)I reported an issue 2 months ago about a suspicious donation from an anonymous cheerer that took place off stream (120,000 bits, yes $1.2K USD). (1/5)

Twitch terminates small streamer's Twitch channel over suspicious donation

On February 4, 2022, content creator Verloren notified his audience and fans that his account had been terminated by Twitch due to him receiving 120,000 Bits, which translates to $1,200. The streamer had reported this issue two months ago and kept it behind the scenes thinking that it would get resolved.

Verloren @ImVerlo nearly 2 hours after the donation I noticed it in my StreamLabsOBS alert feed on my 2nd monitor. I made a support ticket requesting they freeze my account to ensure that donation was legitimate... I didn't want to spend money that would be eventually charged back. (2/5) nearly 2 hours after the donation I noticed it in my StreamLabsOBS alert feed on my 2nd monitor. I made a support ticket requesting they freeze my account to ensure that donation was legitimate... I didn't want to spend money that would be eventually charged back. (2/5)

He mentioned that he noticed a large donation notification on his StreamLabs dashboard and decided not to use that money right away.

After receiving the notification, he went on to connect and make a support ticket asking him to freeze his account to verify the legitimacy of the donation which he received.

He went on to explain the situation in 2020 where an immature TTS spammer charged back the donation amount, which resulted in Twitch banning and suspending his main Twitch channel without any communication from their side.

Verloren @ImVerlo I had a PayPal incident where I lost a lot of money due to a immature TTS spammer that disputed all their donations back in 2020. Twitch decided to block and suspend my account with no email or place to appeal until I noticed. I sent a lengthy email about my frustrations (3/5) I had a PayPal incident where I lost a lot of money due to a immature TTS spammer that disputed all their donations back in 2020. Twitch decided to block and suspend my account with no email or place to appeal until I noticed. I sent a lengthy email about my frustrations (3/5)

To resolve this issue, the streamer had to write a lengthy email describing his situation and frustration. Twitch support replied within an hour. His payments were unfrozen and the fraudulent Bits of the value 120,000 were removed from his payout.

A big problem which he noticed was that whenever he started his stream, he could not see the gifted subscription or bits leaderboard on his Twitch chat.

Verloren @ImVerlo I recieved an email back within 1 HOUR that my account was back to normal,payments were unfrozen and that the bits donated (120,000) was removed out of the payout (fraudalent). Only problem was that whenever I started my stream I didn't have the gifted sub/bits leaderboard (4/5) I recieved an email back within 1 HOUR that my account was back to normal,payments were unfrozen and that the bits donated (120,000) was removed out of the payout (fraudalent). Only problem was that whenever I started my stream I didn't have the gifted sub/bits leaderboard (4/5) https://t.co/aoTJ0V98dS

To resolve this issue, Verloren sent another email asking Twitch as to why they removed such an important feature from his channel. Twitch replied to him by saying that his account was flagged for engaging or supporting conduct that violated Twitch's Terms of Service (TOS).

As a result, Twitch staff decided to terminate the Twitch streamer’s participation in the Bits program and his ability to generate and share revenue through the same.

Verloren @ImVerlo

TLDR : Reported suspicious 1.2K USD donation offstream and requested my payment on hold until solved, they reviewed it and terminated me from ever recieving Bits. (5/5) I sent another email asking why and this is the response (picture). @TwitchSupport Love you so much🥳🥰TLDR : Reported suspicious 1.2K USD donation offstream and requested my payment on hold until solved, they reviewed it and terminated me from ever recieving Bits. (5/5) I sent another email asking why and this is the response (picture). @TwitchSupport Love you so much🥳🥰 TLDR : Reported suspicious 1.2K USD donation offstream and requested my payment on hold until solved, they reviewed it and terminated me from ever recieving Bits. (5/5) https://t.co/ngozE4V0ge

Fans react to Twitch flagging Verloren’s account

People on Twitter and Reddit were furious at Twitch for taking such an intense stance. As per the viewers and audience, there was no fault of the streamer in this situation and yet the platform decided to punish him in such a scenario.

Cookie 🌗 @CookieNoRookie @ImVerlo @TwitchSupport I was originally on twitch and swapped to YouTube due to the way twitch handles situations, it’s like only people the big big guys get help. Might want to look into YouTube streaming @ImVerlo @TwitchSupport I was originally on twitch and swapped to YouTube due to the way twitch handles situations, it’s like only people the big big guys get help. Might want to look into YouTube streaming 😳

GlassPrison @Genericidal @ImVerlo @TwitchSupport Oh damn. I'm so lucky you posted this. I was literally just about to report a couple weird bit donations when a friend linked me your tweets. Why are twitch setting a precedent that discourages reporting weird transactions? Now I feel like I just have to chance my luck with it. @ImVerlo @TwitchSupport Oh damn. I'm so lucky you posted this. I was literally just about to report a couple weird bit donations when a friend linked me your tweets. Why are twitch setting a precedent that discourages reporting weird transactions? Now I feel like I just have to chance my luck with it.

Amel @ShadowSwazy @ImVerlo @TwitchSupport Yikes, once again Twitch support system is beyond help. They didn’t even bother to read the situation properly. @ImVerlo @TwitchSupport Yikes, once again Twitch support system is beyond help. They didn’t even bother to read the situation properly.

Verloren is a Minecraft streamer and content creator. He is a partnered streamer who currently has 56.7k followers on the purple platform. He is also active on YouTube and has 35.5k subscribers with 2.7 million channel views.

