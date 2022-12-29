"I don't see it" - Valkyrae responds to fans comparing her to a celebrity

During a livestream on December 27, YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" showed off her new look and shared her thoughts on fans comparing her to celebrity Jenna Ortega, best known for her role as the main character in the Netflix series Wednesday. The streamer stated that several community members in the chat had mentioned that she reminded them of Ortega.

In response to a fan's comments, Valkyrae stated:

"I don't see it."

Valkyrae speculates on why people seem to think she resembles Jenna Ortega

At the eight-minute mark of her December 27 livestream, the 100 Thieves co-owner revealed that she gave herself the new look after following a tutorial on YouTube:

"I was following a tutorial where I was learning how to cut it, but I didn't swoop the sides as much as I wanted to, and these aren't as short as I wanted to be either. Like, I want this to be shorter, but I got scared because right now if I put my hair like this... there's like... I want the bangs to come down like my chin."

Rachell also talked about being compared to Ortega:

"Okay, yeah! The amount of people that said I looked like Jenna. What, Jenna, right? The Wednesday Addams girl. Um... I just want to say... I don't see it."

Timestamp: 00:08:20

The Los Angeles-based content creator then speculated on why her fans seemed to compare her to Jenna Ortega and believed that it was because they both had dark hair and bangs. She stated:

"But I think it's because I have dark hair and I got bangs. So I feel like that is enough for me to look like her and, you know, I guess if some people see it... I... it is what is it."

Fans react to the streamer talking about getting compared to Wednesday star Jenna Ortega

A couple of fan reactions were posted in the YouTube comments section, with one viewer claiming that women with long hair often get compared to Valkyrae. Here's a snippet of the fan comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section provide their take on the topic (Image via The Corpse Squad/YouTube)

Valkyrae is one of the most prominent personalities on YouTube, but she started her livestreaming career on Instagram. She has been streaming on the Google-owned platform since 2020 and has garnered over 3.8 million subscribers.

In addition to being a Just Chatting streamer, Valkyrae is also an avid gamer, having played titles such as Among Us, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Fall Guys.

