Valkyrae reveals how she gave herself the "worst burn ever"

On December 14, YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" got together with prominent streaming personalities Miyoung "Kkatamina," Hasan "HasanAbi," and Ludwig.

During the first few minutes of her broadcast, Valkyrae decided to let her viewers know that she accidentally hurt herself and revealed a massive burn scar on her neck. Seeing this, Miyoung exclaimed, stating that the YouTuber's scar looked "really painful" and urged her to stop showing it off.

While explaining how she scarred herself, the 100 Thieves co-owner claimed that it was the "worst burn" she had ever given herself.

"This hurts!" - Valkyrae explains how she burned herself

At the 10-minute mark of her special broadcast, Valkyrae stated that she had recently hurt herself. Miyoung pleaded with her not to show off the scar by saying:

"Oh god, that's so painful! Stop showing it off!"

Rachell revealed the prominent mark on her neck and stated that she had burned herself with a curling iron:

"I burned... this is the worst burn I've ever given myself. Oh, it hurts so bad! I burned myself with a curling iron, when I was curling my hair. I actually did it yesterday. I thought nothing was wrong because it didn't show up right away. And then... it showed up today."

Timestamp: 00:10:08

At this point, Miyoung giggled and imagined how painful the accidental burn would have been. The 30-year-old then noticed a few viewers joking about the scar and responded:

"Uh yeah, hickey. Wow, real original. They think they're so funny. If you're getting hickeys like this, you should probably turn in your significant other to be like, a vampire! Because this is not okay! This is not okay! This hurts!"

She continued on the topic by saying:

"It looks like a burn. It does not look like a hickey. Turn them in! You should not be getting hickeys like that. That is crazy!"

Fans react to the streamer talking about accidentally burning herself

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions. While one viewer recommended that the streamer use a specialized burn ointment, another community member shared their own experience after getting burned:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's burn scar (Image via Jeru TV/YouTube)

Valkyrae is a popular YouTube Gaming content creator. She began her online career by livestreaming gaming-related content on Instagram before moving on to Twitch.

She became one of the first personalities to sign an exclusive deal with YouTube Gaming in 2020, and continues to livestream on the Google-owned platform. Valkyrae currently has 3.79 million subscribers and over 190 million video views.

