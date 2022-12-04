Was Ludwig's platform switch from Twitch to YouTube Gaming a success?

Prominent streaming personality Ludwig is one of the industry's most adored content creators. His out-of-the-box livestreams and entertaining in-person events frequently draw thousands of viewers to his channel.

Ludwig has consistently rose to new heights throughout his career. During his first-ever subathon, he dethroned Fortnite icon Tyler "Ninja" to become the most-subscribed content creator on Twitch.

After eventually becoming the face of Twitch, Ludwig shocked the streaming community by announcing a platform switch to YouTube Gaming.

In this article, we'll look at when the Los Angeles-based content creator switched from Twitch to YouTube Gaming and how he's fared on the new platform.

When did Ludwig switch from Twitch to YouTube Gaming?

Ludwig announced his move to YouTube Gaming on November 30, 2021. He shared a two-minute clip on Twitter, featuring him having a casual conversation with Slime while driving a purple car.

Halfway through the video, the aforementioned purple car dramatically blows up in the parking lot. Ludwig then points at the same car, but it's painted red this time, indicating that he's switched from Twitch to YouTube.

The video quickly went viral, garnering over 160,000 likes, and several well-known streamers, including Tim "TimTheTatman," EsfandTV, Rachell "Valkyrae," and Thomas "Sykkuno," congratulated him on his move.

Was Ludwig's switch to YouTube Gaming a success?

Ludwig hosted an anniversary stream on December 1, 2022, to commemorate his switch from Twitch to YouTube Gaming.

He made a PowerPoint presentation, in which he examined whether the previous year on YouTube was a "good thing or a bad thing." The New Hampshire native began this interesting conversation by reminiscing about his time on Twitch in 2021, saying:

"60 million hours watched. Average viewers, I was at 27,885. That is also a big f***ing number! Huge! 221 million live views. Right? 221 million times somebody clicked on to my stream. And then finally, my peak viewership was 205,181, which was of course, the finale of the subathon. Big numbers! Good numbers! Great numbers, even! It was a phenomenal year that I had on Twitch."

He then displayed his YouTube Gaming statistics for the previous 365 days:

"22 million hours watched. Big number. Average viewers 20,422, with 71 million live views. Again, that's like, people clicking on the stream. And then the final number, peak viewership 175,163, which was Dream's face reveal."

Timestamp: 00:25:15

The Mogul Money Live host compared both figures and shared the percentage changes following the switch:

"Now immediately, you'll notice the numbers aren't looking great for the switch. Hours streamed down 45%. Almost half. Average viewership down over a quarter. Down 26%. Peak viewership is the closest, but still down 14%. All in the red! All bad!"

Ludwig explained that his overall YouTube Gaming statistics did not paint the full picture because he hosted one of the most successful livestreams on Twitch, the Subathon. He elaborated:

"It was the most successful and the most impossible-to-recreate month, that I've ever had. Not just on Twitch, but livestreaming at all. The Subathon was a crazy month! But I don't feel like we truly appreciate how crazy that month was. I think everybody knows about the Subathon. Everyone knows about the record from the Subathon. But the record is just one of the things that came from it."

According to the 27-year-old streamer, the Subathon livestream alone accounted for 34% of the total hours watched on his Twitch channel, as well as 52% of total watch time.

At the 44-minute mark of the stream, the former Twitch streamer wrapped up the analysis and said:

"So I think it's pretty safe to say that the switch, just subjectively looking at the numbers, was a huge success for the YouTube side of it. And for the livestreaming side of it, it hasn't really affected it. Which, I honestly feel fine about it. I've always cared more about the YouTube side of it. I feel like, of all the streamers, I kind of get called the 'YouTube Guy,' the most. You know what I mean?"

Ludwig's primary YouTube channel currently has over 3.7 million subscribers and more than 957 million channel views at the time of writing. Besides that, he also operates five different channels, including the popular Mogul Mail, The Yard Podcast, and Ludwin Clips.

