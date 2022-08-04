Peter Park accidentally makes a RFLCT joke, and Valkyrae hands him his "first strike" after joining 100 Thieves

Twitch streamer Peter Park, also known as PeterParkTV, caught the online community by surprise after revealing that he had joined the widely popular esports organization 100 Thieves earlier today.

We're so excited to finally have Peter as a part of the team to create even more content with us. Peter’s going to need to be everywhere… somehow. Welcome @peterparkTV to 100 Thieves!We're so excited to finally have Peter as a part of the team to create even more content with us. Peter’s going to need to be everywhere… somehow. #100T Welcome @peterparkTV to 100 Thieves! We're so excited to finally have Peter as a part of the team to create even more content with us. Peter’s going to need to be everywhere… somehow. #100T https://t.co/TQD9s82QmS

Following the announcement, he got together with fellow streamer buddies Rachell "Valkyrae" and Miyoung to play Fall Guys.

While playing the game, Peter Park unknowingly made a comment about "blue rays" and Valkyrae thought that he was poking fun at her controversial skincare brand called RFLCT.

This resulted in Valkyrae handing Park his "first strike" on the very first day of him joining 100 Thieves.

Valkyrae jokingly gives Peter Park his "first strike" during Fall Guys stream

Peter Park asked Valkyrae to hurry up as they were loading into the game, but she hushed him and told him to be patient. Peter quickly realized that the co-owner of 100 Thieves was now his "boss" and stated:

"Okay, sorry, sorry. All right, you're my boss now, holy s**t! You may take all the godd*amn time! Would you like a foot rub?"

Following this, Valkyrae handed a strike to Park for the following reason:

"You already have a strike, Peter Park! Don't think I didn't hear that blue light joke earlier? All right?"

The newest 100 Thieves member was visibly confused upon hearing what Valkyrae had to say and stated that he mentioned blu-ray disks and not blue light. He said:

"Wait, what? I said blu-ray like, blu-ray... Wait, what?"

Park realized the gist of the statement made and rectified it:

"Oh! Wow! I just got it! Wait, I was talking about blu-rays. Wait, I didn't... I am old. I am old. Yeah, no, but I'm just getting it. I'm realizing I'm f***ing dumb! Okay, anyway."

Valkyrae felt that he was joking about the blue light, referencing the controversial skincare brand RFLCT. She asked:

"Wait, I thought you were actually joking. What? You didn't even know you were joking?"

The Twitch streamer stated that he was not joking as he was reading out loud a comment made by a fan. He then referred to the controversy as "ancient history" and said that it happened "four lifetimes ago."

Valkyrae replied sarcastically that she would commemorate the one-year anniversary of the skincare drama after pointing out that it had been almost a year since its occurrence.

Fans react to the light-hearted banter

Fans in the YouTube comment section took to Peter Park, and many were happy that he joined 100 Thieves. Some viewers pondering the number of strikes Leslie "Fuslie" would've received to date:

Viewers began speculating that Miyoung would be the next 100 Thieves member:

For some context, RFLCT was a skincare brand that Valkyrae was closely involved with. In October 2021, the company launched a product that claimed to protect gamers' skin from the blue radiation emitted by electronic gadget screens.

Members of the gaming and streaming communities demanded scientific evidence to substantiate the claim, and the YouTuber and her product line were heavily criticized. The skincare website was taken down on October 30, and Valkyrae severed all ties with RFLCT.

