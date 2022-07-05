“I’m just really proud of Ludwig”- Valkyrae commends Ludwig for hosting Mogul Money Live

YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" talked about Ludwig's Mogul Money Live and commended the latter's efforts to host a flagship in-person event.

After commenting on the event's overwhelmingly positive reception, the 100 Thieves co-founder said that she was proud of Ludwig for doing something that no other content creator had done before:

"I'm just really proud of Ludwig. Insane! Like, he's doing something that no one, no creator has ever... I think this is like the first time... I am talking so much. I forgot already. Oh, my god..."

Valkyrae provides her opinion on Ludwig's Mogul Money Live

Valkyrae dedicated the entire livestream to playing a modified version of Among Us with other popular content creators like Disguised Toast, Sykkuno, Tarik, Ironmouse, and Fuslie.

While performing tasks in-game, the Los Angeles native spoke about Ludwig and Mogul Money Live. She stated that she initially underestimated the size of the venue and thought that the event was going to be hosted in a room:

"First of all, I didn't realize Mogul Money was actually going to be that massive. I didn't. I thought it was going to be like a... like a room full of people. Like I knew there was tickets, but I didn't realize that it was going to be a stadium! A stadium of people, and it was sold out. Five thousand people. I think that's what Ludwig said."

Valkyrae expected to see around 500 attendees at the event but was astounded to see 5,000 people in attendance:

"I thought it was going to be like a room of like maybe five hundred people maximum, but it was five thousand! Five thousand people. And I was looking around the... I guess it would be called a theater. It was like a giant theater room in the stadium. It was super cool, and I was looking around, and I was like, 'This is five thousand people watching this show IRL?'"

She also mentioned that it was easy to lose track of how many people were watching her stream on Twitch:

"It kind of put into perspective how many people are watching. Sometimes, you know, like, a lot of people are watching, I have to remember that, and people are coming up and meeting me and asking for photos and being really cute, and you know, being all shaky. But they're trying to take photos with me. They're shaking."

Fans react to the streamer's thoughts on Mogul Money Live

Fans in the YouTube comment section agreed with the streamer's opinion. Here are some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comment section reacting to the streamer's clip 1/2 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

A few fans hoped that Ludwig did not incur a significant financial loss while producing the mega-event:

Fans in the YouTube comment section reacting to the streamer's clip 2/2 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Ludwig hosted the final episode of Mogul Money earlier this week (July 3), and the event was a massive hit. The livestream attracted more than 100,000 concurrent viewers online, and the live event at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California was completely sold out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far