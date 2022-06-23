“She's so cute!”- Valkyrae can’t stop simping for Chrissy Cunningham during a livestream

American actress Grace Van Dien, who's famous for playing Chrissy Cunningham in Stranger Things, got together with YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" during a recent livestream.

Valkyrae surprised her audience by revealing that she would be beginning the new season of Valorant by collaborating with Chrissy Cunningham and other notable OfflineTV members like Disguised Toast and Lilypichu.

After pulling up Grace's Twitch stream to see what she was up to, the 100 Thieves co-owner was bewitched:

"Oh, my god. She's so cute!"

Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien) calls Valkyrae her "new best friend" during a livestream

Rae hosted a rather short stream earlier today and spent most of the time mastering the new Valorant map.

During the final moments of the stream, the Queen of YouTube Gaming provided her opinions on Grace Van Dien and began simping for her by stating that Grace's energy was contagious:

"She is so cool. I did not expect to like her so much. Like, no, I figured out I would like her, but like, I love her! Her energy is like, the fuel to my soul!"

Rae loudly proclaimed that the Stranger Things actress was cute after opening her Twitch stream and continued to be captivated by her personality:

"Look at her! She is so cute! Look at her!"

Grace Van Dien was delighted to see Rae's fans raiding her Twitch channel and expressed her happiness by claiming that Valkyrae was now her "new best friend:"

"Thank you for subscribing. I cannot believe she told you guys to raid me. That is just the nicest thing in the world! She is... I don't care. She's my new best friend. That's what I'm... I've... It's, it's happening! It's locked and loaded. It's stamped and certified. You can let her know that I have announced it."

A few moments later, Disguised Toast and LilyPichu also raided the Stranger Things star's Twitch channel.

RAE @Valkyrae



new valorant map/season today!!

playin with Tarik , Toast, Lily and actress Chrissy Cunningham/Bluefille from Stranger Things!



see ya in a bit :D

youtu.be/zDDDkLqFckE hiiii live 5pm PST!new valorant map/season today!!playin with Tarik , Toast, Lily and actress Chrissy Cunningham/Bluefille from Stranger Things!see ya in a bit :D hiiii live 5pm PST!new valorant map/season today!!playin with Tarik , Toast, Lily and actress Chrissy Cunningham/Bluefille from Stranger Things!see ya in a bit :Dyoutu.be/zDDDkLqFckE

Fans react to the streamers' interaction

The YouTube comment section was bustling with fans talking about the content creator's recent collaboration. Fans loved every bit of the latest livestream, with some stating that Grace Van Dien was surprisingly similar to Miyoung "kkatamina" and Valkyrae.

Fans provide their take on the streamers' latest collaboration 1/2 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Fans provide their take on the streamers' latest collaboration 2/2 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Grace Van Dien streams on Twitch under the alias BlueFille. She began her livestreaming journey on the platform last year and currently has more than 129k followers. The actress has streamed gaming-related content for more than 400 hours.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far