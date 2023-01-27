xQc in disbelief after unboxing an extremely rare Karambit Case Hardened knife in CS: GO

On January 27, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" took to his channel to play Valve's Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Before queuing up for competitive games, the content creator decided to open up some Revolver Cases.

Fortunately, the stars were aligned in his favor as he obtained an extremely rare Karambit Case Hardened knife. Additionally, it was in Factory New condition, with a low wear rating of 0.057.

The French-Canadian personality was left in disbelief after unexpectedly receiving the rare in-game item. xQc then looked up the knife's value and was shocked to find that the item's starting price on the Steam Community Market was around CDN $1,500.

"Bro, the lowest is $1.5k!" - xQc left stunned after checking the value of the rare Karambit knife in CS: GO

Felix opened a few Revolver Cases in CS: GO during his livestream on January 27. Things took a sudden turn at the four-hour mark when he unboxed a Karambit Case Hardened knife. Upon seeing its rarity, xQc was astounded and loudly exclaimed:

"Oh! What is that?! What is that?! Wait, that's full yellow! What is that? Yo! What is this? On the play side! How much?!"

The streamer's associate in the voice call was shocked by how lucky Felix was, remarking about how he was able to get such a rare item during a livestream:

"What the f**k! Bro! You actually got a Case Hardened Karambit! Oh my god!"

Timestamp: 04:03:10

The former Overwatch pro immediately sought the assistance of fans and viewers, asking them how valuable the item really was. Initially, his attention was drawn to a fan who suggested that the knife was not up to the mark. Felix hit back at the viewer, saying:

"Chat, it's going to be worth something? On the play side. What do you mean it's s**t? You look like trash! You have no goals! Shut up, b***h a**! You look like s**t!"

A few moments later, xQc opened up the Steam Community Market to see how much his Factory New Karambit Case Hardened knife was worth. When he saw that a similar in-game item had sold for CDN $1,483, the 27-year-old streamer stated:

"Bro, the lowest is $1.5k!"

Felix checking out the value of the in-game item on the Steam Marketplace (Image via Twitch)

xQc then addressed the odds of getting a Case Hardened Karambit knife:

"Chat, it's got to be worth something! Dude, whenever the box actually opened, there's one in ten; what is it, chat? One in like 600 or is it (one) in like 1,000? So whenever it opened out of 1,000, bing! Could've been it!"

Fans react to the streamer getting a rare CS: GO knife

The clip featuring xQc getting a rare knife amassed over 115 fan reactions, with one viewer claiming that obtaining a Factory New Case Hardened skin in CS: GO was "extremely rare." Here's a snippet of some relevant fan comments:

Fans reacting to the streamer getting a rare knife in CS: GO (Image via xQc Clip/YouTube)

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Felix has received a rare knife in CS: GO during a livestream. On April 30, 2022, the Quebec native obtained the StatTrak Karambit Marble Fade, which was also a Factory New skin. At the time, the rare knife was worth $1,512.44 CDN.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes