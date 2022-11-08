5 times Adin Ross had the internet's attention in 2022

Despite courting controversies throughout his streaming career, Adin Ross has gradually built a highly successful Twitch channel and is currently one of the most popular streamers on the platform with 6.7 million followers.

Adin had some pretty big stories in 2022, with a few scandals and a ban thrown in the mix. Here is a list of five times Adin Ross made the news in 2022 (in no particular order).

5 times Adin Ross made the headlines in 2022

1) The time he brought on Andrew Tate on his channel

Adin Ross's most controversial moment this year was probably when he had the contentious internet figure Andrew Tate on his Twitch channel, making his first appearance on the Amazon-owned platform. The first stream led to Tate being present on many subsequent broadcasts in which he made controversial comments about women and their roles in relationships.

Streamers such as HasanAbi have since denounced Adin Ross for giving Andrew Tate and his misogyny a platform on a streaming website primarily used by a younger audience, saying:

"Andrew Tate is a se* trafficker in Romania who is evading the law. I don't understand why he is on the Adin Ross Stream. And I don't mean like, 'Oh, I can't believe Adin Ross did this.' Like this is irresponsible platforming. I totally do understand why Adin Ross would do this. This is exactly what he would do."

Even after the former kickboxer and Romanian resident was banned from most major social media outlets, Adin had him on the channel to talk about the ban.

2) Victim of swatting while streaming

Back in August, the streamer was the victim of swatting while he was streaming live to thousands of people. An armed police squad stormed his house after someone called the police citing a potential threat. A couple of cops could even be seen entering the room with firearms.

In a subsequent tweet, Adin confirmed that although it was a very traumatizing experience, he was not physically hurt.

"I got swatted last night, very very scary. I’m okay. I love you guys... Sick world we live in man."

adin @adinross I got swatted last night, very very scary. I’m okay. I love you guys. Also speed got swatted aswell, we just got off the phone he’s okay! Sick world we live in man. I got swatted last night, very very scary. I’m okay. I love you guys. Also speed got swatted aswell, we just got off the phone he’s okay! Sick world we live in man. ❤️ https://t.co/MN0BxHeAOZ

3) Security thwarts suspected attack on Adin

A piece of very recent news regarding the Just Chatting streamer accrued quite a lot of traction online as other streamers such as Kai Cenat also reacted to it. Apparently, a random person on the streets attempted to attack Adin Ross. The security guards who were with the content creator had to physically restrain the aggressor.

Adin Updates @AdinUpdatess Some dude tried pressing Adin and apparently tried to attack him, and got KO out. W Ant twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Some dude tried pressing Adin and apparently tried to attack him, and got KO out. W Ant twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/DaGrcOonbm

A clip of the altercation was uploaded on Twitter by a fan account called AdinUpdates. It shows the streamer surrounded by people as the alleged attacker was being carried away after being knocked out by a guard.

4) Breaking up with PamiBaby and subsequent OF drama

In a much milder story, Adin Ross's recent breakup with PamiBaby was widely talked about in his community since the couple had been together for some time. What tickled the fancies of the streamer's audience the most, however, came months later when PamiBaby announced that she would be starting an OF account.

Adin Ross initially had mixed feelings about the announcement and seemed discontented with the news. The next day started off his stream by hosting a bull-riding stream with a bunch of people. The significance of how he started off the stream by being surrounded by four women was not lost on viewers.

After introducing them, he did go on to say that he had come to terms with PamiBaby's decision and acknowledged that he had no right to say anything on her behalf.

5) Banned for 'Hateful Conduct'

Trigger Warning: Homophobia

Adin Ross was handed an "indefinite" ban from Twitch after he was allegedly heard to have used a homophobic slur on stream back in April. The platform did not ban him immediately as the apparent violation had occurred several days before the ban, making some people doubt whether that was the case.

Many, however, felt sure that was the case and referred to a stream between him and YouRAGE where he could be heard using the f-word while they were talking.

Adin even posted a screenshot of the email sent by Twitch which noted that he had been banned for hateful conduct, but had deleted it after the fact. However, screenshots of the post were shared by many on social media.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Adin deleted this so maybe he found out why he got banned. Adin deleted this so maybe he found out why he got banned. https://t.co/RKWTWMhi4B

Adin Ross was later unbanned in June, and fans welcomed him back with open arms. He has been streaming regularly ever since.

