Adin Ross's reaction to ex making OF account goes viral on social media

Popular Just Chatting streamer Adin Ross had quite a reaction to the news of his former girlfriend PamiBaby starting an OF (OnlyFans) account weeks after their breakup.

The two had been public about their relationship since April 2021, when the streamer apparently talked about marrying the influencer. However, the two broke up last month, and PamiBaby posted a video on her Instagram yesterday announcing that she had started an OF page.

Adin Ross started his recent stream by baiting viewers into believing he was emotional, but he later revealed that he was surrounded by a group of women who were there for another one of his IRL shows. This was quite the twist and understandably captured the attention of the streaming community.

"I don't give a f*ck": A day after his ex PamiBaby starts OnlyFans, Adin Ross begins his stream with a twist

Known for his IRL dating streams, Adin Ross started off the stream quite somber and even asked his chat to pay respects to the recently deceased rapper Takeoff:

"You know, I know you already saw the news and shi*. On top of everything else, obviously I just want to just really quickly RIP Takeoff in the chat. You know what I'm saying, insane tragic..."

Acknowledging the fact that his ex, PamiBaby, had publicly announced her OnlyFans content hours before he started his stream, the streamer appeared to be in an emotional mood, especially with a crying Spongebob background on his stream:

"I've been doing nothing today. See, I'm at a loss for words. Everything is so like, non-verbatim. I'm just like really, really going through it. I mean obviously you saw what happened and shi*."

However, his tone quickly changed as he revealed himself and the four women standing behind him on camera:

"So with that being said, I'm gonna show you guys that, uh, personally, I don't give a f*ck."

Adin Ross then asked them their names:

"Ladies, what the f*ck is going on. Nice to meet you. What's your name?"

After the women introduced themselves, Adin Ross asked them to wait in the back:

"Okay, okay, okay. You lovely ladies do me a solid right here, let me talk to them real quick. Just have a seat outside over there."

Gesturing towards the inflatable bull-riding contraption behind him, the streamer explained that another group of boys would also be joining the stream soon. He then gave his remarks about PamiBaby and her OnlyFans. Adin Ross began by mentioning that he had done some "crazy" things on stream as well and stated that he would be respectful of her decision:

"Listen, at the end of the day I've done some crazy shi* on stream in the past month, as you guys know. I've done some crazy shi* on stream. So I'm not one to judge. I'm not one to talk. So I'll be super respectful about everything."

Accepting that PamiBaby would do what she thought was best for her, the streamer appeared to have made his peace with the situation despite having some negative feelings:

"It is what it is, bro. It is what it is, man. I mean obviously I'm not fascinated with the news, you know what I'm saying? But it is what it is."

Social media reactions

As the clip started gaining traction on the internet, r/LivestreamFail got in on the action, and many did not appreciate how Adin introduced the ladies on stream. However, his fans posted supportive messages below his YouTube video, wishing him the best.

Fans wishing him well (Image via Adin Live/YouTube)

Adin Ross is currently one of the most popular content creators on Twitch. He is mostly known for his Just Chatting streams and averages over 64k concurrent viewers per stream.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes