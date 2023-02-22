Adin Ross criticized for streaming explicit content on Kick days after going off on hot tub streamers

Twitch star Adin Ross, who recently started streaming on Kick, has come under fire after a clip of him streaming adult content went viral. This comes a month after he called on Twitch to ban hot tub streamers.

Many people on social media were quick to note that the act made him a hypocrite after he had characterized hot tub streamers as people who peddle "soft p*rn" content that "poisons" the minds of the audience. Streamers such as xQc and Kai Cenat reacted to the clip in disbelief.

Adin Ross avoids ban from Kick after streaming adult content, gets called a hypocrite

The clip, which was shared by Jake Lucky on Twitter, shows Adin Ross opening up a well-known adult website on stream after repeatedly denying that he supports watching such content. He can be heard saying:

"P*rn, bro. What do ya'll wanna watch on P*rnhub? I don't support p*rn, like, I don't support this sh*t. What do ya''ll wanna watch? I don't condone it, I don't support it. The f*ck do you wanna watch."

The streamer's decision to display adult content on the relatively new platform, Kick, has ruffled quite a few feathers.

Notably, it also raised concerns about how Ross was able to do it without facing any repercussions for violating Kick's Terms of Service. Readers should note that while the incident occurred a couple of days ago, the streamer's channel is still up on Kick.com, raising concerns about the platform's ability to uphold rules and regulations.

A Twitter user pointed out the same by providing a screenshot of the TOS that explicitly prohibits actions that Ross is guilty of.

Why is Adin Ross being called a hypocrite?

The reason Adin Ross is being called a hypocrite is due to statements that he issued last month, which caused quite a stir in the streaming community.

Back in January, Ross took to Twitch to compare what hot tub streamers did to gambling, calling upon the platform to ban them because they also cause "addiction."

Here's what he said:

"I think we have a problem Twitch, I think there's the hot tub streams bro, I think it should be banned from Twitch... It's soft p*rn. It's a portal to OnlyFans. And it's in the same category as gambling right because it's promoting poison to the brain and it's making people addicted too, it's feeding their addiction to j**king off, which is a serious problem we have."

This is why much of the Twitter and Reddit community are calling him a hypocrite:

THATS WILD and just super weird… @JakeSucky What. You say you don’t support it but yet you are showing it to your audience… not to mention vast of them being underage🫠THATS WILDand just super weird… @JakeSucky What. You say you don’t support it but yet you are showing it to your audience… not to mention vast of them being underage🫠THATS WILD 😭 and just super weird…

Keem "vGraffy" #F8ZEUP @vGraffy_ @JakeSucky I feel he does these things just for the attention. I feel once we stop giving the attention they want @JakeSucky I feel he does these things just for the attention. I feel once we stop giving the attention they want

With his very public support of controversial figure Andrew Tate, Adin Ross has been the subject of quite a few controversies over the last few years. Readers can check out some of the most contentious things attributed to the streamer here.

