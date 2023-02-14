Adin Ross rebuffs "full-time" move to Kick, jokes about getting a "raise" first

Adin Ross appears to have rebuffed any possibility of a permanent move to Kick.com after the platform took to its official Twitter account to flirt with the idea.

For those unaware, Adin Ross announced that he would be moving to Kick, the brand new streaming platform spearheaded and promoted by Tyler "Trainwreckstv." It should be noted, however, that the move is not permanent. He explained that he wanted to "feel it out" before making any longer commitments.

Despite the uncertainty, Kick's social team took to their account to tease a possible permanent move for the streamer. Adin responded by stating that the platform should not get ahead of itself and jocularly asked for a raise:

"Not full time just yet buddy don’t get ahead of urself. Ngl need to get a raise."

Will Adin Ross stream on Twitch again? Exploring the streamer's move

As stated earlier, the move is not permanent. So for those wondering whether Adin will return to Twitch, the answer is probably 'yes.' Regarding his move, Adin Ross stated:

"So guys! I'm not permanently, full-time going there. I want to feel it out, and I want to make sure my community f**ks with it too. So I'll still stream on Twitch if that's what you guys want. But what I will say is this. I'm going to Kick this week!"

It hasn't deterred Kick from flirting with the idea of a permanent possible move involving the streamer:

After Adin Ross clapped back, Kick jocularly responded by tweeting that they would ban him:

Many online reports and rumors appear to have centered around a possible $150 million contract between the two parties. Adin, however, has not revealed any incentives or figures involving his decision to stream on Kick.com.

Not only is Adin Ross among the most-watched streamers on Twitch, his debut stream on Kick.com recorded a mind-boggling 100K views, which is a record for Trainwreckstv's platform.

What did the internet say about the move?

Many viewers expressed their reactions to the tweet, and here are some of the relevant comments:

Why did Adin move to Kick?

According to the streamer himself, the primary motive behind Adin Ross' move is that there are fewer restrictions on Kick. Various streamers, including Adin and Tyler, streamed Super Bowl 2023 live on their channels. Regarding this, Adin said:

"I'm going to be doing Omegle. Watching live sports. Watching movies. Prank phone calls. Doing unlimited...we can literally watch p*rn together. I can j*rk off with...no! No, I'm still celibate. But if I wanted to, we do whatever the f**k we want! There's no Terms of Service over there!"

It remains to be seen if other notable streamers will follow suit after Adin joins the new platform.

