Adin Ross says the woman who accused Andrew Tate should go to the Romanian prison "for life"

During a livestream on February 16, Twitch sensation Adin Ross went viral after providing a rather polarizing opinion about the legal case involving controversial internet personality Andrew Tate. The topic came up while he was chatting with his viewers, and Ross claimed that Tate may have "just come back being down three-to-one."

He then referred to a news report and claimed that the woman who "framed" Andrew Tate should be imprisoned in Romania "for life." His divisive viewpoint went viral on Reddit, with the reaction thread receiving over 3,300 upvotes and 830 fan reactions.

"Send that b**ch to f***king jail!" - Adin Ross gives his take on the woman who accused Andrew Tate

Adin Ross started a conversation about Andrew Tate at the 25-minute mark of his February 16 broadcast, saying:

"Also, we're going to talk about Andrew Tate. Supposedly my man might have just came back, being down three-to-one. Supposedly, chat!"

The Florida native shared his take on the woman who accused the former professional kickboxer. He exclaimed:

"And by the way, if that news is true. If a girl really framed him, the girl deserves to go to Romanian prison for life! Solitary confined... confinement? Confinement. Confimenental. Confined! Whatever the f**k it is, bro! I don't know! Do I look like a f***king cop? I don't know! Or a lawyer?"

Adin Ross claimed that it was the "real s**t," and asserted that the woman should be "sent to jail":

"Real s**t, though, chat! Send that b**ch to f***king jail!"

He slammed the desk, and things started falling down. He then apologized for his antics, saying:

"I'm sorry, bro. I'm really sorry, bro. My bad, I just f**ked your whole camera, bro."

The streamer burst out laughing, and the conversation quickly turned to the availability of the Kick mobile application, with the streamer asking when it would be released.

Streaming community reacts to the streamer's take

Adin Ross' take was a hot topic of discussion on r/LivestreamFail, with Redditor u/Classic-Author3655, commenting:

One community member speculated that the 22-year-old personality could be banned from Twitch and lose his contract with Kick:

Reddit user u/SolaVitae wondered if the content creator was attempting to get permanently banned from Twitch:

Some of the more relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Adin Ross is a popular Twitch content creator with 7,248,815 followers. He is known to be close friends with Andrew Tate, and during a livestream on January 19, 2023, he mentioned his plans to visit Tate in prison.

