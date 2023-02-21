Trainwreckstv compares revenue earned on Kick and Twitch, claims the difference is "wild"

Tyler "Trainwreckstv," a popular streamer, recently shared the stark contrast between the revenue earned through subscriptions on the two major streaming platforms—Kick and Twitch.

Tyler illustrated that Kick provides a significantly higher percentage of subscription revenue to its creators than Twitch, with Kick offering 95% while Twitch only gives 50%.

He gave an example to showcase this difference by comparing the revenue earned by a Twitch streamer with 100 subs, which amounts to approximately $500, and demonstrated that the streamer would receive only about $250.

In contrast, a streamer on Kick with the same number of subs would earn around $475, highlighting the significant difference in earnings potential between the two platforms. Describing the gap, he said:

"IT'S WILD HOW I CAN GIFT 100 SUBS ($500) ON KICK AND THE CREATOR GETS ~$475 OF IT, ON TWITCH YOU GET ~$250 OF IT"

Trainwreckstv critical of Twitch's revenue policy, says they should treat the streamers like "royalty"

Trainwreckstv spearheaded Kick.com's entry into the streaming scene after its launch on December 6 last year. For those unaware, Tyler joined the platform as a non-owner advisor and non-exclusive streamer.

The streamer shared a detailed update on TwitLonger that was 1,107 words long. He mentioned some of Kick's unique and striking features, including a revenue split of 95% for the streamers and 5% for the platform, and the streamers receiving 100% of the tips.

After his initial tweet comparing the revenue split policies of the two streaming platforms, Tyler made another post indirectly critiquing Twitch's revenue system.

He wrote:

"If platforms take 50% of our sub revenue, they better bend over backwards & treat us like the royalty that they treat their contracted group of 'teacher's pets' with."

He added:

"they built their business off of our backs and when they got big enough their true colors showed."

Responding to one of the replies, Tyler hinted that Twitch rolls money from subscriptions into the pockets of only a select few creators:

"imagine them funneling our sub money into the pockets of a select few large creators that do nothing for any of us."

How the internet reacted to Trainwreckstv's latest rant

Trainwreckstv's series of tweets and replies ended up garnering several reactions from the streaming community. Here are a few highlighted responses:

Jack @JackGoodwin @Trainwreckstv Twitch to Kick about to be like MySpace to Facebook @Trainwreckstv Twitch to Kick about to be like MySpace to Facebook

Ersaan @Ersan1337 @Trainwreckstv Unless twitch is taking extra %s off the sub. With the regional Sub prices and taxes, I managed to get $0,06 for a gifted sub :) Very awesome! @Trainwreckstv Unless twitch is taking extra %s off the sub. With the regional Sub prices and taxes, I managed to get $0,06 for a gifted sub :) Very awesome! https://t.co/vbpPVf2eCh

WaR 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘆 @TestyFPS @Trainwreckstv I’ve got such a community on twitch. And since this is my full time job it’s really tempting but scary to switch. Will people follow? Is stake looking to sign mid size streamers like me? Just a lot of questions. Wish I knew what was best @Trainwreckstv I’ve got such a community on twitch. And since this is my full time job it’s really tempting but scary to switch. Will people follow? Is stake looking to sign mid size streamers like me? Just a lot of questions. Wish I knew what was best

Glory Jean @GloryJeanTV @Trainwreckstv Until the App releases and then Apple and Google show up like @Trainwreckstv Until the App releases and then Apple and Google show up like https://t.co/rKCpNiWG9w

D @DuhFero @Trainwreckstv It’s actually insanely gross the amount of money that the streamer doesn’t get and the gifted just gives to Amazon @Trainwreckstv It’s actually insanely gross the amount of money that the streamer doesn’t get and the gifted just gives to Amazon 😂

WACKKZ🍄 @WACKKZ @Trainwreckstv Can't wait to see some of the big creators that are, "against this and that" and felt they "needed to voice their opinions" make the switch once those bags start rolling @Trainwreckstv Can't wait to see some of the big creators that are, "against this and that" and felt they "needed to voice their opinions" make the switch once those bags start rolling 😂

Dubbin_ @Dubbin__ @Trainwreckstv It’s actually disgusting how greedy a lot of these Tech companies are. Majority of people on twitch making sweatshop wages. @Trainwreckstv It’s actually disgusting how greedy a lot of these Tech companies are. Majority of people on twitch making sweatshop wages.

Raino @propernator @Trainwreckstv craziest part it's not even 50/50, I received bunch of gifted subs the other day that cost 4€ to the person, and from those 4€ I got 1.21€ for each sub @Trainwreckstv craziest part it's not even 50/50, I received bunch of gifted subs the other day that cost 4€ to the person, and from those 4€ I got 1.21€ for each sub 😂💀

Despite not revealing any particular dates, Kick is set to launch its app very soon. To read about the entire story, click here.

