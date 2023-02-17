Create

"Hurry the hell up!" - Streaming community reacts as Kick confirms plans for releasing an app

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Feb 17, 2023 17:47 IST
Kick reveals plans for launching app (Image via Sportskeeda)
Kick reveals plans for launching app (Image via Sportskeeda)

The streaming community responded to a recent tweet made by Kick informing its patrons about the impending mobile device app. The tweet revealed that the development team has been working on releasing an app for the newly launched live-streaming platform.

Its counterpart Twitch already has its app that is free to download from the App Store (on iOS devices) and the Google Play Store (on Android devices). Kick has yet to launch any mobile application since entering the fray on December 6, 2022.

The situation, however, appears to be changing very soon, with the platform hinting at a possible release of the app. Reacting to the news, one user expressed enthusiasm:

"Hurry the hell up!"
@KickStreaming hurry the hell up!

When will Kick release its app? The social team gives encouraging update

Since entering the streaming world in December 2022, Kick has grown from strength to strength. With the platform celebrating a million users on February 16, 2023, the next step for the website is certainly to establish itself within mobile devices. Regarding the possibility of an app, the social media team announced the following:

"For everyone asking. Yes there will be a Kick app and yes we are working hard to release it soon! Stay tuned."
For everyone asking.Yes there will be a Kick app and yes we are working hard to release it soon!Stay tuned 📺

The tweet, unfortunately, did not give any time frame within which the app could be out. However, it won't be surprising if it does come out within the next few weeks to months.

The streaming community was certainly up for such an idea. Taking to the replies, Twitter users made a slew of comments. One user jocularly stated that they expect the app to be out within the next two weeks:

@KickStreaming My sources Tell me, It will be about 2 Weeks 😎

Another user mistook the post for an official announcement:

@KickStreaming Bro you got me sitting here panicking scrolling through the play store franticly for the kick app

The admin sincerely reminded them that they had to wait a little longer:

@BasseyAkwa_ Not yet man 😂

Another user enquired:

@KickStreaming is there an ETA? weeks? months?

The admin, naturally, refused to give away any information. They responded by posting a GIF:

@Purge_Way https://t.co/xakTkANFsr

Here are some other reactions:

@KickStreaming The kick treasure chest has many wonders too behold!
@KickStreaming i’m ready! also ready to be a consistent streamer on there starting next week!
@KickStreaming https://t.co/2CHBoU4DKX

As previously mentioned, Kick has been making waves in the online community. In just three months since its launch, the platform has managed to attract some of the most high-profile content creators and celebrities, such as Adin Ross, a well-known Twitch streamer and YouTuber, and Drake, a famous rapper musician.

This level of success in such a short period is a testament to the appeal and potential of the platform. The platform will likely continue to grow and expand its user base with more big names and exciting content in the future.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Quick Links

Edited by Arkaprovo Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...