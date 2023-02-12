Adin Ross claims Twitch "threatened" him and told him not to do "certain things" on the platform

Twitch star Adin Ross took to YouTube on February 12 to update the streaming community. He claimed to have been "silenced" by the Amazon-owned platform. He recalled being unbanned after a week-long suspension and hosting subsequent livestreams during which he said some "real s**t."

Adin Ross then mentioned receiving a call from a Twitch representative who informed him that if he continued to say "certain things," the platform would "take him down indefinitely."

"I got a threat" - Adin Ross provides details about a conversation he had with a Twitch representative

The video titled "They tried to silence me" began with Adin Ross stating that he had been absent from livestreaming for about two weeks. After announcing his return, the Florida native stated:

"I just want to say, I was silenced and I'm going to tell you what I was silenced by and what happened. So, I had a week's suspension on Twitch and then when I got unsuspended on Twitch, I'd maybe stream two or three times after that."

Ross recalled getting a call from a Twitch representative. He did not name who the person was and claimed that they "threatened" him:

"And once I was streaming and doing what I normally do, you know, I say some real s**t sometimes, I basically got a call. I'm not going to say specifically who it was, but you know who you are and you basically said, 'Hey man. If you keep doing controversial stuff and you keep saying certain things and you keep, basically, you know, promoting certain things on your stream, We're going to have to take you down indefinitely.' So I got a threat."

The 22-year-old personality went on to say that he laughed at the statement and elaborated:

"The first thing I did was I laughed at that because I thought to myself, 'It's really like being silenced.' Because they're basically saying, I can't preach what I want to preach without having to worry about getting indefinitely suspended. That made me think and realize, like, this is not safe. I can't come with this new mindset, on this platform, that I stream on and basically do what I want freely."

Adin Ross added that he was "spooked" after having the conversation:

"So anyways, I got that call from them... and it just kind of spooked me a little bit, because this is what I've been on obviously. This is how I live my life. I've been meditating. I told you guys I've been pushing certain stuff and that's just what I've been on! So I don't want to change for anyone!"

Adin Ross concluded the two-minute video by saying that he and his team have been working on some "workarounds":

"So my team and I have been thinking of some workarounds. We've been thinking of like, stuff that we can do to basically block this off and basically move past this. And we go some stuff in the works. But I'm just here to let you guys know, I don't really care. Honestly, at this point, I'm going to say what I want to say. I'm going to do what I want to do and I'm going to believe what I want to believe. You know?"

Fans react to Adin Ross' update

Esports personality Jake "JakeSucky's" conversation thread featuring Adin Ross' update gained a lot of traction on Twitter, as more than 283 community members provided their take. Here's what they had to say:

Miguel Lozada @MLozada @JakeSucky Someone didn’t read the “terms of service” and “code of conduct” when they signed up… @JakeSucky Someone didn’t read the “terms of service” and “code of conduct” when they signed up…

Harris Heller @HarrisHeller @JakeSucky This is the beginning of his announcement that he’s “moving to Kick” @JakeSucky This is the beginning of his announcement that he’s “moving to Kick”

Bones @Bones0nly @JakeSucky I wonder how far he actually pushed the twitch ToS without breaking it to get this sort of attention from twitch @JakeSucky I wonder how far he actually pushed the twitch ToS without breaking it to get this sort of attention from twitch

Pupsker @Pupsker @JakeSucky Not a huge shock, everyone knows that big streamers get special treatment. @JakeSucky Not a huge shock, everyone knows that big streamers get special treatment.

Steve "ScorpzVision" on YT @ScorpzVision @JakeSucky I’ll never understand these guys who talk about being silenced. It’s a PRIVATE plateform. They have TOS’s and can accept whatever they want from their plateform. @JakeSucky I’ll never understand these guys who talk about being silenced. It’s a PRIVATE plateform. They have TOS’s and can accept whatever they want from their plateform.

Adin Ross was one of 2022's fastest-growing streamers, amassing over 7,218,588 followers on his channel. In addition to streaming under the Just Chatting category for over 1.4k hours, the content creator has played various popular games such as the NBA series, GTA 5, Fortnite, and Call of Duty.

