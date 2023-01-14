Why was Adin Ross banned from Twitch yet again?

Popular Just Chatting streamer Adin Ross has once again been banned from the Amazon-owned platform for reasons yet to be revealed. The news was broken by the StreamerBans bot on Twitter, accruing numerous reactions from fans speculating on the cause.

This was Adin Ross' seventh suspension from the Amazon-owned platform and the first in 2023, according to StreamerBans. With well over 7 million followers on Twitch, his ban necessarily created a lot of stir in the "W community," with amateur sleuths trying to deduce why their favorite streamer was suspended.

Exploring possible reasons for Adin Ross catching his seventh ban on Twitch

Adin Ross has enjoyed a very productive 2022, having added an impressive 1.79 million followers and streamed for over a thousand hours while averaging around 57K concurrent viewers, according to TwitchTracker. Streams Charts notes that he was the third most-watched streamer on Twitch in the Just Chatting category in the last month, having accrued 4 million hours watched in that time.

As mentioned before, the exact reason for the ban is yet to be deciphered, as the 22-year-old hasn't given any official update. However, debates and discussions on Twitter and Reddit seem to have come up with a few plausible answers as to why he got banned. As of now, any attempt to access his channel shows this prompt:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

Adin Updates @AdinUpdatess Adin Ross is banned. Fortunately it’s a temporary, hopefully we hear something from adin soon Adin Ross is banned. Fortunately it’s a temporary, hopefully we hear something from adin soon https://t.co/0Vo7DLzS4n

If it was a copyright takedown, it would have been mentioned in the pop-up, meaning this was a TOS violation of some other sort. Some of the Redditors on r/LivestreamFail seem inclined to believe that the reason was him playing with a Hitler figure in GTA RP. This tweet from AdinUpdates is being circulated as evidence:

Some people added to the story, claiming that the person following Adin Ross around was making racist statements such as "White Power":

Yet another set of people cited a completely different reason for the ban and circulated a clip where Adin Ross had other people on his stream, with one of them accidentally exposing their backside. The clip can be found here:

Many expressed outrage that such a trivial incident could have triggered a full-scale ban, with one Redditor claiming that the same has happened to others in the past:

However, one Redditor thought differently, saying streamers such as Zoil and russel would have also gotten banned if that was the case.

Redditor giving his opinion on the ban (Image via LivestreamFail/Reddit)

A few others thought the suspension might also be due to Ross breaking his arm a few days ago. They cited Twitch's insistence against portraying violent and dangerous acts on stream as a reason.

While speculation is rife, fans must wait to hear from an official source or the streamer himself before drawing any conclusions.

For a list of all the suspensions handed out to Adin Ross by Twitch, read this article.

