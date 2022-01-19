German Twitch streamer MontanaBlack faces backlash for promoting NFT featuring Nazi armband 

German Twitch streamer Marcel "MontanaBlack" Eris is facing heat following his promotion of an NFT giveaway featuring a Nazi armband with a visible swastika, on its poster.

The giveaway tweet, which has since been taken down, was posted by Eris himself on his official Twitter account. Kongdo Club, the NFT club he was collaborating with, has issued an apology.

The backlash was amplified after people spotted a clearer view of the NFT, which portrayed a gorilla with the likeness of Adolf Hitler wearing it.

Schaf @SupremeSchaf monte scheint sich nichtmal anzugucken wofür er Geld bekommt monte scheint sich nichtmal anzugucken wofür er Geld bekommt https://t.co/0crz5CgNEB

"Personally, I probably wouldn't have deleted it, it's also part of history": MontanaBlack on the NFT controversy

The swastika armband from the NFT poster was noticed almost immediately by Eris' viewers. One German-speaking Twitter user took screenshots which later turned out to be of aid as Eris soon deleted the tweet in question.

In replies to a different mention of the tweet, another user uploaded a screenshot of the same NFT taken from a different source. In the picture below, one can make out that the gorilla bears visual similarities to Hitler, the infamous dictator of Nazi Germany.

BombedToaster @BombedT @FLOORDtv @Neosavic @JakeSucky I stand corrected we can see the whole image it definitely is not in parody.. plus appears to be eating people @FLOORDtv @Neosavic @JakeSucky I stand corrected we can see the whole image it definitely is not in parody.. plus appears to be eating people https://t.co/pguuazYESg

MontanaBlack later explained his actions during his own Twitch stream. According to a German Twitter user, who quoted the now-deleted clip of him, the streamer stated that he wouldn't have deleted the post as it was part of history.

Keine Pointe. "Ich persönlich hätte es vermutlich gar nicht gelöscht, gehört ja auch zur Historie dazu. Nur weil irgendwo ein Hakenkreuz zu sehen ist, macht nicht jeder gleich salutiert steht stramm und grüßt Adolf Digga."Keine Pointe. "Ich persönlich hätte es vermutlich gar nicht gelöscht, gehört ja auch zur Historie dazu. Nur weil irgendwo ein Hakenkreuz zu sehen ist, macht nicht jeder gleich salutiert steht stramm und grüßt Adolf Digga."- #MontanablackKeine Pointe. https://t.co/Sbl51EQzDl

Translation of the above tweet (via Google Translate):

"Personally, I probably wouldn't have deleted it, it's also part of history. Just because there's a swastika somewhere doesn't mean everyone salutes, stands at attention and greets Adolf Digga."

According to a German website thelocal.de:

Digga is simply word you use when addressing a friend, like “mate”, “dude” or “bro”.

Redditors react to the MontanaBlack-NFT controversy

The post immediately blew up, with several Reddit users bashing MontanaBlack for getting involved with the giveaway.

Kongdo Club apologizes for the NFT art featuring Nazi armband, receives further backlash

Kongdo Club, the originator of the giveaway poster and the NFT club that collaborated with Eris, posted a public apology for including the swastika in their art.

Kongdo Club @kongdo_club To clarify the swastika on our art,we had no intention of releasing this with any hate speech. It has been removed from all art and we deeply apologize for this confusion.We at the team want to make sure everyone feels comfortable. All depiction of this has been removed permanent To clarify the swastika on our art,we had no intention of releasing this with any hate speech. It has been removed from all art and we deeply apologize for this confusion.We at the team want to make sure everyone feels comfortable. All depiction of this has been removed permanent

Many users criticized the wording of the tweet and had varied reactions to the incident.

andrecrossover @andrecrossover @kongdo_club what a bad excuse, you put a monkey looking like hitler on your page how can that be a little mistake?? @kongdo_club what a bad excuse, you put a monkey looking like hitler on your page how can that be a little mistake??

Ingo Inzest @GorchFick @kongdo_club I dont get the hate. Its completely normal to accidentally draw swastikas. I do it all the time🤪🤪 @kongdo_club I dont get the hate. Its completely normal to accidentally draw swastikas. I do it all the time🤪🤪

Paul K @Pawl94 @kongdo_club Sou had no intention of releasing this „with“ hate speech? I know that the swastika was also stolen from the nazis i and i would „get“ your argument if he wasnt F*CKING WEARING THAT UNIFORM. HOW? @kongdo_club Sou had no intention of releasing this „with“ hate speech? I know that the swastika was also stolen from the nazis i and i would „get“ your argument if he wasnt F*CKING WEARING THAT UNIFORM. HOW?

ZERO @zerolegacy_ @kongdo_club even without the swastika, there still is a Hitler Ape NFT in ur collection ?! @kongdo_club even without the swastika, there still is a Hitler Ape NFT in ur collection ?!

Both KongdoClub and MontanaBlack continue to draw heavy flak for their actions. Many netizens are confused as to why an NFT of a gorilla resembling Adolf Hitler wearing a red armband and swastika was included in the collection to begin with. Eris has yet to comment on the situation.

