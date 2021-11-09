"F**k cancel culture": Trainwreck lashes out at artist accusing him of stealing artwork

Trainwreck has always been a part of several controversies on Twitch. However, the streamer has never been accused of stealing people's hard work. Therefore, when he faced allegations regarding the same, Train did not hold back.

Trainwreck has been part of quite a few Twitch controversies (Image via JimmyJongos on YouTube)

He provided proof to show that the claims made by the artist were false and ranted about the internet's toxic cancel culture.

Trainwreck responds to accusations of stealing artwork

The accusation against Train came after the streamer called out Minecraft fans obsessed with Dream and Karl Jacobs. He went ahead and roasted people who claimed that he did not pay his artists.

Trainwreck's original tweet that sparked off the controversy (Image via TrainwrecksTV on Twitter)

As a reply to this tweet, a Twitter user named Cowboy posted screenshots, using which he accused Train of not having paid him for his artwork since March 2021.

The artist posted screenshots of his conversation with Trainwreck (Image via Cowboy on Twitter)

The artist specifically mentioned that the Twitch streamer had "commissioned" his art and refused to pay after receiving the final artwork. He even went on to provide context, where he shared the original post requesting the designs.

cowboy 🎄 @officialcwby also heres the full context, he tweeted this and deleted it when i responded bc hed seen my work before and wanted me to do it 😭 also heres the full context, he tweeted this and deleted it when i responded bc hed seen my work before and wanted me to do it 😭 https://t.co/VNWyu4WWEH

Naturally, this tweet received a lot of flak from the streamer and his fans since it specifically mentioned that he would pay for whoever's artwork he liked the best.

"D**k h**d, first of all, I made a tweet saying I need new designs by Monday and if I USE it I will pay you, second my name is Trainwreck not Trainwrecks, third I didn't use your PG inspired art, you're all bat s**t."

Trainwreck went on a full-blown rant after this post on Twitter. He shared a screenshot of his original tweet, specifically highlighting the words "the best one will be voted on and paid well."

This made it clear that the artwork the artist shared was part of a competition and not commissioned work, as he claimed.

Trainwreck highlighted that it was a contest and not a commission (Image via TrainwrecksTV on Twitter)

The streamer even went ahead and shared a tweet by the actual winner of the competition to remove any disbelief that he paid the artist well.

The streamer shared the original tweet by the actual winner of the contest (Image via TrainwrecksTV on Twitter)

Trainwreck's fans and friends supported the streamer throughout the entire accusation, suggesting that the streamer is one of the most kind-hearted ones on Twitch. Therefore this hate was highly unwarranted.

issa @issa @Trainwreckstv im so confused on how ur getting so much hate, i havent seen a streamer give back more than you @Trainwreckstv im so confused on how ur getting so much hate, i havent seen a streamer give back more than you

The scam allegation was one of the many controversies that Trainwreck has been associated with this year. Earlier in 2021, the internet sensation was involved in the much-debated gambling controversy, where he supported gambling streams on Twitch.

He also revealed that he made an absurd amount of money from these gambling streams, completely ignoring that it was harmful to the impressionable young audience on Twitch.

