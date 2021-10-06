MontanaBlack, Castro1021, Trymacs and more FIFA 22 streamers’ alleged earnings revealed in unconfirmed Twitch leak

Twitch is yet again in digital headlines, as the FIFA 22 online streaming platform is on the edge of its second major problem this year.

According to Sinoc's Twitter account, Twitch's entire website has been leaked online, which revealed the alleged earnings of multiple FIFA 22 streamers.

Sinoc @Sinoc229

Might wana change your passwords. Twitch.tv got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.Might wana change your passwords. Twitch.tv got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.

Might wana change your passwords.

The leak has supposedly exposed a lot of important details like source codes for the website and phone, and console versions of various FIFA 22 streamers like MontanaBlack88, Castro_1021, KAPO_013_BARCELONA, and Trymacs.

On a more sensitive note, however, the leak has revealed the payouts and passwords of these prominent streamers.

Twitch leak reveals payouts for many FIFA 22 streamers from last two years

Over the years, Twitch has been one of the most preferred streaming platform choices for FIFA 22 players. However, the alleged leak revealed the payouts of several eminent streamers, and the numbers are shocking.

According to sources, MontanaBlack88 has earned the highest among all other FIFA streamers, making a total of $23K in September 2021. The claimed details have also revealed that the Twitch leak has affected the platform severely, as it brought out loads of sensitive information that could possibly affect these FIFA 22 streamers on Twitch.

Proooo 🎃 @Pro_Gamiing Twitch data leak with how much the big streamers made + leaked a bunch of peoples passwords? Great day honestly Twitch data leak with how much the big streamers made + leaked a bunch of peoples passwords? Great day honestly

Also Read

As a result, the whole situation has made Twitch more vulnerable, as data leaks are considered to be a serious breach of privacy. According to netizens, the Twitch leak scandal could not have occurred at a worse time for the streaming platform, as the company is currently under tremendous controversy from fans and streamers, after the recent protests raging hate-raids.

FIFA 22 was recently launched, and many new streamers were excited to stream their gameplay live on Twitch, as EA sports made various improvisations and integrations in the 28th version of their football simulation game. Unfortunately, they may have taken a step back after the recent series of incidents related to the platform.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod