How to change club name in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: A step-by-step guide

FIFA 22 players are having difficulties changing their Ultimate Team club name.

Changing the personalized club name is always exciting for FIFA players. However, the process seems to be a bit more complicated than it should be. Notably, it is one of the most frequently searched queries about the game on the internet.

FIFA CHEF🇮🇹 @fifachef_ is there a way to change Club Name on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team? is there a way to change Club Name on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to change a club's name in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Guide to changing club names in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

There are a few simple steps to change a club name in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Players should Launch Ultimate Team in FIFA 22 and head towards Objectives, which is where they can see the task required to unlock free coins by pressing A/X. Next, they must look for the Foundations tab where there’s a set of Foundation objectives called The Basics. RB/R1 should be used to navigate to the Foundations tab. Finally the club name can be changed by pressing the A/X.

Players can change the club name (Screengrab via FIFA 22)

Players should be aware that a club name in FIFA 22 can only be changed once. Hence spelling mistakes and unwanted errors should be avoided as there is no chance of rectification once confirmed.

Randy Capps @randycapps @EAHelp Why can't there be a one-time exception for changing a club name in FIFA 22's Ultimate Team? @EAHelp Why can't there be a one-time exception for changing a club name in FIFA 22's Ultimate Team?

Unless a team from last year’s iteration is brought in, players might get stuck on trying to change the club name for their FIFA 22 Ultimate team. This method of changing a team name is more complicated than it should be and is often missed by those who aren't too perceptive.

Players will also be awarded 150 coins for changing the club name which can be used to buy packs on FIFA 22's transfer market. FIFA 22 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

