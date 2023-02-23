"It's overwhelming too" - Twitch streamer Jerma985 provides his take on being nominated for Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards 2023

On February 22, Twitch streamer Jeremy "Jerma985", also known as "Jerma," hosted a livestream dedicated to playing The Binding of Isaac. Before diving into the rogue-like game, the content creator shared his thoughts on being nominated for Streamer of the Year at Blaire "QTCinderella's" annual award ceremony, The Streamer Awards.

The 36-year-old personality recalled seeing various nominations while lying in bed and was surprised to see that his baseball game show was also nominated. Jerma985 struggled to find the right words:

"I mean, let's be really, really real for a second. I don't even know how, like, to explain it. Describe it. It's really cool. But it's overwhelming too. Does that make sense? Seems comprehensible."

"I honestly did not expect that at all" - Jerma985 shares thoughts about being nominated for Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards 2023

At the start of his February 22 stream, Jerma985 was asked by fans about his nomination for the Streamer of the Year category at The Streamer Awards 2023. He expressed his surprise at being nominated and stated that he did not expect it. Jerma985 also shared that being included in the list of nominees was already a victory for him.

"I am aware of that and... I can't believe it. I'm shocked. I honestly did not expect that at all. And whatever happens, happens. I think that just being on that list is a win. So I'm happy just being on that list. A lot of people did a lot of unbelievable things this year. But yeah. I already see it; that's a win for me already."

Jerma985 urged his community to be courteous, noting that the category was a "big award." He stated:

"And also, I want to just make sure to say... I know that's like a big award. Just be respectful, right? That's a very hot award, and (if) we're to lose, I'm all right. Don't worry. Just be respectful about it, please. But it's awesome! That's f***king crazy! I don't even know what to say. It's hard to even say anything about it. But, hell yeah!"

Timestamp: 00:07:55

Jerma985 acknowledged his nomination, but he stated that he didn't want to discuss the awards too much and was content with just being a part of it. He also wished the other nominees well and recalled seeing his baseball show being mentioned:

"I was lying in bed when I was looking at the awards. I was like, 'Oh, cool!' Like, 'Look at all these nominees! This is really awesome! Oh, the baseball show got nominated. The baseball! Cool! The Streamer Event.' So, that's cool. And I was like, 'Oh okay, I won League of Their Own last year,' and I saw the nominees, 'Great! Cool! They're perfect!'"

Jerma985's attention was then drawn to a viewer who stated that the streamer was being a "humble Andy." The Las Vegas native responded by saying that being nominated for Streamer of the Year was "cool." It was, however, an overwhelming experience.

Fans react to the clip of Jerma985

The content creator's reaction to being nominated for Streamer of the Year was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some of the most notable fan reactions were along these lines:

Jerma985 is a Twitch veteran, best known for being a variety gamer and hosting viral streamer events. He has been broadcasting on the platform since 2016 and currently has over 1.2 million followers on his channel.

