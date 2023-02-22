xQc votes for ExtraEmily as the Best IRL Streamer for The Streamer Awards 2023 and explains why

During a livestream on February 22, Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" cast his votes for The Streamer Awards 2023 on his channel. For the Best IRL Streamer category, xQc voted for the newest member of One True King (OTK), Emily "ExtraEmily." He praised her ability to "make content out of nothing" and said that he related to her vision.

"She is something that I enjoy even though some people think she's cringe" - xQc on voting for ExtraEmily for the Best IRL Streamer at The Streamer Awards 2023

xQc spent the first hour of his broadcast casting votes for the 26 categories of The Streamer Awards 2023. During the process, he talked about various categories, such as Best FPS Streamer, Best Speedrun Streamer, and the Hidden Gem Award.

Upon seeing the nominees for the Best IRL Streamer category, Felix remarked:

"Best IRL Streamer. Probably Emily."

The 27-year-old content creator noticed fans in his Twitch chat not agreeing with his take and responded by saying:

"Guys, see, the reality is, if I explain my thought process, right? I'm right, but then everybody hates me. Okay? These are things you don't explain to people."

Timestamp: 01:04:35

xQc then explained why he chose ExtraEmily over prominent IRL streamers like Jake "JakenBakeLIVE," Jinnytty, Fanfan, and JOEYKAOTYK. He stated:

"I voted Emily because, okay... I voted Emily because I think she is something that I enjoy, even though some people think she's cringe. Okay? I think she can make content out of nothing. Which is what I also find; I relate to that vision."

The conversation ended with xQc stating that he believed the other nominees were not on the same level as ExtraEmily:

"I think some of the other ones do a little bit less of that, and I think that's a lot in IRL, if not the only value for IRL. Well, okay. These are my thoughts."

Fans react to the streamer's opinion

xQc's vote for ExtraEmily as the Best IRL Streamer was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Redditor u/NightStickSteve provided their take on Twitch streamer Robcdee not being nominated for the category:

According to Reddit user u/Opposite_Ad_1406, ExtraEmily is one of the best streamers on the platform:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Fans can watch The Streamer Awards 2023 on Twitch sensation Blaire "QTCinderella's" channel on March 12, 2023 (Sunday). The voting process is now open.

