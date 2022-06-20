Watch: Twitch streamer robcdee saves a displaced fish live on stream

IRL Twitch streamer Rob "robcdee" showcased his heroic side by saving a fish that jumped out of the water during a recent broadcast.

Rob was biking around Tokyo and came across a small lake where fish were jumping around to cross a thick net. The Twitch content creator's sharp eye noticed a fish that seemingly jumped too far and ended up getting out of the water.

Rob sprung into action and started hurdling across to help the fish get back into its habitat. After struggling for a few moments, robcdee was successful in saving the displaced fish live on stream.

robcdee saves a fish's life on stream

The Australian content creator ended his "cycleathon" stream earlier this month after cycling more than 2,020 miles (or 3,251 kilometers) live on his Twitch channel. The streamer's unique take on the subathon-style stream was a hit amongst the fanbase.

He soon returned to hosting his regular streams, and earlier today, Rob decided to cycle to Tega Bridge in Tokyo. At the four-and-a-half-hour mark of his stream, the IRL content creator came across an intriguing body of water featuring flying and jumping fish.

A few minutes after observing the small lake, the streamer noticed a fish that went out of the water on the opposite side of the shore. He instinctively began running towards the fish and stated:

"Oh! That one came out of the water! Oh no! We have to go around and get it."

Timestamp: 04:26:23

After scouting his path across the other side of the lake, Rob began looking for the displaced fish in a small field and stated:

"Oh... I got to get in there. Am I going to fall in the water, though? Maybe not. Oh, there's a giant spider web! Alright, overcome your fear. Sorry, spider web."

The streamer noticed the fluttering fish on the ground, and after a bit of a struggle, Rob managed to get a hold of it and pushed it back into the water. Fans present in the Twitch chat were happy to see the fish getting saved as robcdee continued with his IRL journey for a few more hours.

Fans react to Rob saving a fish on stream

Fans on r/LivestreamFail loved Rob's wholesome moment on stream.

Robcdee is often referred to as the "Angel of Shibuya" by the streaming community. Fans have witnessed the England-born content creator saving several people on his livestream. A few years back, Rob helped save a woman who was being stalked by a creepy individual and also saved some tourists from getting scammed in Tokyo.

