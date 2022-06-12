Watch: Twitch streamer robcdee ends his cycleathon after 36 days and 2,020 miles

IRL Twitch streamer robcdee ended his cycleathon in his latest stream. The cycling subathon had him go over 2,020 miles, or 3,251 kilometers.

The Australia-raised streamer spent 36 days completing his cycleathon, thanking viewers and new subscribers for staying tuned during the subathon that went on for over a month. He also showed his appreciation by cycling around the streets in the shape of a heart on the last day:

"We spent like a hundred kilometers doing that!"

Twitch streamer robcdee ends 36 day cycleathon by creating a heart on the map via travel route

Twitch streamer robcdee is an English-born IRL streamer who grew up in Australia. in 2013, the IT professional moved to Japan, where he still resides. His streams typically feature him going out exploring his home city of Tokyo, where he is an avid cyclist.

The Tokyo-based streamer did a subathon, dubbed a 'cycleathon,' where each subscriber added more total distance he would have to travel by bicycle. On day 36 of his cycling streams, he finally completed his goal and was congratulated by viewers who tuned in.

The IRL streamer told fans that the subathon far exceeded his expectations, meaning that he had to cycle a lot more than he had initially planned on. He told them that he did not see the five-week long cycling journey coming:

"I thought I was going to be going for like a week, maybe."

Upon returning to the starting location of that day's cycling stream, he reflected on the past month of streams and talked about the journey he and his Twitch chat just went on:

"2,000 miles or 3,200 kilometers later. It feels so surreal to be here."

The streamer kept track of the cycling path he took each day of the subathon using the Relive app on his phone. He would post the path he took from the app onto Twitter to his followers, which number over 14,000 now.

Some keen-eyed viewers noted that he took a bit of a strange path on the final cycleathon stream, which he addressed in the end. He showed the Relive app on camera, revealing the path he took was in the shape of a heart.

The streamer did that as a thank you to all the new subscribers and viewers who made the subathon a success.

"You probably realized that this whole time I took some sort of really weird way back. Almost everybody realized."

The subathon that robcdee undertook had a tremendous boost to his streaming journey and netted him over 8,000 subscribers. The cycleathon angle was also a neat twist and showed a lot of dedication on his part.

Fans react to the end of robcdee's cycleathon

Viewers who kept up with the IRL streamer's subathon streams were disappointed to see it come to an end, but also applauded his efforts in making the stream highly entertaining.

The subathon seems to have been a huge success for robcdee, and viewers would certainly wish to see more of similar content and other subathons in the future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far