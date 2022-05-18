iiTzTimmy's year-long subathon comes to an end after 29 days

Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy had a 100% success rate with the unique stream challenges he set for himself, until earlier today when the streamer finally called it quits on his one year subathon. The stream was on for over 29 days and nearly 60,000 subscribers joined the channel in this time.

Read on to find out all there is to know about how iiTzTimmy's most ambitious challenge yet turned out, and how fans are reacting to the same.

Timmy @iiTzTimmy The Subathon is officially over! Actually the most insane stream I've ever done and I couldn't be more grateful for my community. 29 days of constant being live, reaching 59k subs, and insane amount of content. I love you guys and thank you for letting me be your streamer The Subathon is officially over! Actually the most insane stream I've ever done and I couldn't be more grateful for my community. 29 days of constant being live, reaching 59k subs, and insane amount of content. I love you guys and thank you for letting me be your streamer ❤️

Why did iiTzTimmy cut his one year subathon short?

The timer on the subathon finally reached zero this morning while the streamer was fast asleep. As iiTzTimmy was asleep when the timer hit zero, his mods changed the title of the stream to "FIN.//DAY 29/29" to indicate that newer subscriptions will not add any time to the subathon clock.

After Timmy took control of the stream, he addressed a claim common to almost every subathon on Twitch, which is that the subathon timer was bugged as subscriptions appeared to be coming in even when the timer hit zero.

Subathons are indefinite streams wherein every time a viewer signs up to be a paid subscriber to the streamer's channel, a certain amount of time is added to the clock. The stream has to go on until the timer hits zero.

As streamers tend to get harrowed by the extended working hours, some creators often bug their clocks to hit 0 earlier than they should so they can end the subathon, which leads to these questions being asked. This is the main reason this accusation is made at the end of every subathon.

In the end, the streamer decided to conduct a poll to decide what his viewers felt about ending or continuing the stream. The poll closed with an 8% gap between those who wanted to continue the subathon compared to those who didn't. Timmy went on to end the stream after displaying the poll's results.

Even though the one-year goal was not achieved, Timmy's Twitch handle is now the fourth highest subscribed channel on the platform. Some notable names that the streamer has overtaken to take this position include NICKMERCS, HasanAbi and Ibai.

The record for longest subathon is currently held by emilycc, who has been live for the past 191 days and counting.

Fans react to iiTzTimmy ending the subathon

Given the streamer's intense popularity post announcing the challenge and a section of fans not satisfied with how the stream ended, the internet is raging with chatter about Timmy's subathon, even after it has ended.

Noko @Nokokopuffs 🏼 @iiTzTimmy Congrats Timmy!!!!! 29 days is fucking insane lol 59k subs is a huge!! Props to your amazing community supporting you and keeping the vibes up! @iiTzTimmy Congrats Timmy!!!!! 29 days is fucking insane lol 59k subs is a huge!! Props to your amazing community supporting you and keeping the vibes up! 🙏🏼

Jayツ @PC_Slimeball @iiTzTimmy Nothing short of entertaining im sad i didnt get to see all 29 days but the 18-19 days i was there showed me more of your personality and made you one of my favorites i couldn’t appreciate you more and cant wait to see more streams @iiTzTimmy Nothing short of entertaining im sad i didnt get to see all 29 days but the 18-19 days i was there showed me more of your personality and made you one of my favorites i couldn’t appreciate you more and cant wait to see more streams❤️

unam @elarepita @iiTzTimmy I enjoyed my stay!! Truly amazing timmy, loved every second of it @iiTzTimmy I enjoyed my stay!! Truly amazing timmy, loved every second of it https://t.co/hGH4v5eJeo

Relzi @RelzLife @iiTzTimmy ok but like how are you gonna top this now @iiTzTimmy ok but like how are you gonna top this now

kazu @itskazunorii @iiTzTimmy I wanted this to last longer but I guess it’s time to say goodbye for the subathon. It was a nice time being in stream just watching. Hope to see one in the future by bigger or more content creators. @iiTzTimmy I wanted this to last longer but I guess it’s time to say goodbye for the subathon. It was a nice time being in stream just watching. Hope to see one in the future by bigger or more content creators.

Liit 👑 @Liit__ . @iiTzTimmy Thank you for doing this subathon! It was one hell of a ride @iiTzTimmy Thank you for doing this subathon! It was one hell of a ride 💜💚.

Coach Yokie @Jesscreasman @iiTzTimmy How did it/why did it end? Did the timer run out or was there another reason? @iiTzTimmy How did it/why did it end? Did the timer run out or was there another reason?

harv @harvsolo_ @iiTzTimmy bro set a year cap and didn't even get a month in @iiTzTimmy bro set a year cap and didn't even get a month in

Fru Ino @fru_ino @iiTzTimmy Congratz on getting to the end! Hope you had fun along the way @iiTzTimmy Congratz on getting to the end! Hope you had fun along the way 😊

iiTzTimmy is a Twitch streamer who is mostly known in Valorant and Apex Legends circles. Although not a professional player in either, the streamer enjoys massive respect among the communities of both games for his expertise and skills. He also won the 'Best Valorant Streamer' at the Streamer Awards.

Edited by Mayank Shete