Sykkuno explains why he'd vote for xQc for the Streamer of the Year award at The Streamer Awards 2023

On February 21, YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" hosted a livestream to play Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and Wobby Life with popular streamers. Before playing the games, the content creator took the time to discuss the nominations for the upcoming The Streamer Awards 2023.

Sykkuno predicted who would win the coveted Streamer of the Year award after commenting on categories such as Best VTuber, Best Just Chatting Streamer, and Gamer of the Year.

The Las Vegas native revealed that he would vote for Twitch sensation Felix "xQc." He claimed that the French-Canadian personality is the "biggest deal in streaming" as he backs out of big events only to be re-invited to future events.

Sykkuno said:

"You know he's the Streamer of the Year and you know he's probably the biggest deal in streaming because of the amount of times he gets invited to an event, straight up doesn't show up and then gets invited anyway. Because normally, if you say you're going to an event, don't show up, you're never getting invited again."

"You can tell he's such an important streamer" - Sykkuno on why he thinks xQc would win the Streamer of the Year award at The Streamer Awards 2023

Earlier today, The Streamer Awards announced that nominations for various categories have been revealed and that the online community can vote for their favorite streamers:

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards

VOTING HAS BEEN OPENED.

MAKE SURE YOUR FAVORITE STREAMER WINS!!

thestreamerawards.com NOMINEES HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED.VOTING HAS BEEN OPENED.MAKE SURE YOUR FAVORITE STREAMER WINS!! NOMINEES HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED.VOTING HAS BEEN OPENED.MAKE SURE YOUR FAVORITE STREAMER WINS!!thestreamerawards.com

Sykkuno spent the first few hours of his February 21 livestream discussing the nominations. He also provided his take on who he would vote for as Streamer of the Year 2023.

Initially, the YouTuber claimed that the category was really hard to vote for. He then said:

"Streamer of the Year! Okay, so this is the big one, right? That's really hard to vote for who. So of the two that I know, I know Hasan(Abi) and X(Qc) the best. I've heard this guy's (Kai Cenat) name before, I don't know much about him, though. Not because I dislike him, I've never seen one of his streams before. So it's difficult to vote for him."

A few moments later, Sykkuno stated that if he were to vote at that precise moment, he would have voted for xQc. After claiming that the latter was still being invited to events despite backing out of them, the former Twitch streamer added:

"But I guess you can tell he's such an important streamer that he can literally not show up to an event repeatedly and still get invited next time. He didn't even show up to his own game show."

Timestamp: 00:23:55

Sykkuno went on to say that xQc failed to show up to his own event, which fellow YouTube Gaming personality Ludwig had planned:

"That's how crazy it was, guys, and he just gets away with it. So I feel like, you got to be the biggest streamer, the most important streamer, or something that you can literally almost not even show up to your own event that Ludwig's throwing for you and still get invited to everything. So... I'd vote for X, just off the fact that he gets away with that."

The conversation concluded with Sykkuno mentioning that fans do not take his opinions on the nominations seriously and that he chose to review them live because The Roomies were also nominated for a category:

"If you couldn't tell, guys, my response to pretty much every answer here was either, I chose them because I know them well, or just some meme answer. So, I hope nobody takes any of those votes seriously. I just wanted to show it because The Roomies got nominated. So hopefully we get something."

Fans react to the streamer's take

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions, and here's a snippet of some relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Yamakasi CHiLL/YouTube)

The Streamer Awards 2023 is set to air on March 12, 2023 (Sunday), on Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella's" channel. Readers who want to know how to vote for content creators can do so by clicking here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes